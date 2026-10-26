Kohl's return policy explained: 9 tips to get your money back and avoid costly surprises

Know your return window: Most Kohl's purchases can be returned within 90 days, or 120 days with a Kohl's Card, but some items have shorter deadlines.

Watch out for Kohl's Cash: Returning items can reduce or cancel earned Kohl's Cash, potentially shrinking your refund if you've already spent it.

Avoid losing money on returns: Keep your receipts, return online purchases in-store to avoid shipping costs, and consider exchanges to preserve sale prices.

Returning something to Kohl's is usually pretty straightforward. In most cases, you have 90 days to bring it back, and that stretches to 120 days if you paid with a Kohl's Card.

But there's more to the story. Certain products have much shorter return windows, missing receipts can cost you money, and Kohl's Cash can turn a seemingly simple refund into a very confusing math problem.

The good news is that with a few insider tips, you can avoid these headaches and maximize how much money you get back.

Here are 9 things to know before making your next Kohl's return.

1. You have 90 days to return stuff — or 120 with a Kohl's Card

According to the official Kohl's return policy, most merchandise can be returned within 90 days of purchase. If you paid with a Kohl's Card, that window increases to 120 days.

But here's an important detail: For online orders shipped to your home, the return clock starts on the shipping date, not the day the package arrives.

For online orders picked up in a store, it starts when the order is ready for pickup.

Pro tip: Before buying something you're unsure about keeping, consider using your Kohl's Card if you already have one. Those extra 30 days could come in handy. Just be sure to pay the balance in full so you’ll avoid interest charges that could wipe out any savings.

2. Don't assume everything qualifies for 90 days

Not everything qualifies for Kohl's standard 90-day return window. Some products have much shorter deadlines.

Here's a breakdown of the return windows:

Most Kohl's merchandise: 90 days, or 120 days if purchased with a Kohl's Card

Premium electronics and watches: 30 days

Sephora at Kohl's purchases: 30 days

Mattresses: 30 days

Eligible baby registry purchases: Up to 365 days

Premium electronics and watches must be returned with their original packaging and proof of purchase or a successful purchase lookup.

Some merchandise can't be returned at all, including beverages, trading cards, blind-box toys, and opened or unsealed breast pumps and certain accessories.

Pro tip: Set a reminder on your phone for 25 days after buying electronics, watches, or mattresses. That gives you time to test the product and decide whether to keep it before the return deadline.

3. You can return items without a receipt, but it could cost you

Lost your receipt? Don't automatically assume you're out of luck.

Kohl's can often find your purchase using your credit card, Kohl's Rewards account, order number, or return barcode in the Kohl's app.

But if the store can't locate the transaction, there's a catch. Instead of refunding what you actually paid, Kohl's generally issues merchandise credit based on the item's lowest discounted sale price during the previous 13 weeks.

That can be a big difference.

For example, imagine you paid $60 for a jacket, but Kohl's discounted it to $35 during a recent sale. Without proof of purchase or a successful lookup, you could end up with just $35 in merchandise credit.

Pro tip: Sign into your Kohl's Rewards account when shopping and keep digital receipts. Even if you lose the paper receipt, having your purchase linked to your account makes it easier to verify what you paid.

4. Returning something can make your Kohl's Cash disappear

This is one of the most important parts of Kohl's return policy, and it's something many shoppers don't fully understand.

Let's say you spend $100 on a couple items during a promotion that awards $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. You earn $20 in Kohl's Cash.

A week later, you return a $60 item, leaving your original purchase total at just $40. Because you no longer meet the spending requirement, Kohl's can cancel the $20 in Kohl's Cash you earned.

If you haven't spent it yet, that's generally where the story ends. But if you've already spent that Kohl's Cash, things get more complicated.

Pro tip: Before returning part of a purchase that earned Kohl's Cash, it’s smart to check whether the return will drop your original spending below a reward threshold. If you're close to that threshold, even a small return could change how much Kohl's Cash you're entitled to keep.

5. Already spent your Kohl's Cash? Your refund could shrink

Here's where shoppers can get an unpleasant surprise when they approach the returns counter.

Again, let’s say you spend $100 and earn $20 in Kohl's Cash. You then use that $20 on another shopping trip. Then you return $50 worth of merchandise from the original purchase.

Your adjusted spending is now $50, which only qualifies for $10 in Kohl's Cash.

Since you've already spent $20, Kohl's will deduct the extra $10 from your refund. That means your $50 return will result in a refund of just $40.

So, if that happens to you, don’t assume it’s a mistake by the cashier. It's just how Kohl's recalculates rewards when merchandise is returned.

Pro tip: If you're uncertain about keeping something, consider waiting until you've made your final decision before redeeming the Kohl's Cash earned on that purchase. You still need to pay attention to the redemption deadline, but doing so can help avoid a reduced cash refund.

6. How to get your Kohl's Cash back on returns

Here's some good news. If you used Kohl's Cash to buy something and later return it, Kohl's generally restores the Kohl's Cash you spent on the returned merchandise.

If the original Kohl's Cash coupon is still valid, the amount goes back onto that coupon. If it's expired, Kohl's says you'll receive a new Kohl's Cash coupon for the applicable amount.

For example, let's say you buy a $40 sweater using $20 in Kohl's Cash and $20 on your credit card. If you later return it, you'll get $20 back in Kohl's Cash and $20 refunded to your credit card.

Pro tip: Before making a return, check how much of your purchase was paid with Kohl's Cash versus a credit card. That way, you'll know how much to expect back in actual money and how much will come back as Kohl's Cash.

7. Return online purchases in-store to avoid paying shipping

If you ordered something from Kohls.com, returning it to a store is usually your cheapest option. That's because Kohl's offers free in-store returns, but doesn't provide prepaid shipping labels for returns by mail.

If you mail something back, you're responsible for the return postage. Original shipping charges and surcharges generally aren't refundable either.

Mail returns can also take seven to 10 days to process after Kohl's receives the package.

To start a mail return, sign into your Kohl's account, open your Order History, select the purchase and choose "Start a Return." Also, keep in mind that items purchased in a physical Kohl's store must be returned in-store.

8. Exchanges can be smarter than returning and rebuying

Bought a shirt in the wrong size or a sweater in the wrong color?

Kohl's generally lets you exchange it in-store as long as it's the same brand, style, and original ticketed price. Only the size or color can be different.

For example, let's say you bought a $50 sweater on sale for $30. If the sale ends and you need a different size, you can typically exchange it without paying the extra $20.

Just remember, exchanges must be made in-store, not by mail.

Pro tip: If you bought something on sale and need a different size or color, ask for an even exchange instead of returning it. That way, you can keep your original sale price, even if the item now costs more.

9. Holiday shoppers get extra time to make returns in 2026

If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, this year's holiday return policy at Kohl’s is worth knowing.

Kohl's has announced that items purchased between October 4 and December 30, 2026, can be returned through January 31, 2027.

That includes categories normally subject to shorter return windows, such as premium electronics, watches, and mattresses.

Sephora at Kohl's has a separate holiday schedule. Purchases made from October 30 through December 30, 2026, can be returned through January 31, 2027. Purchases outside those promotional dates follow the normal return rules.

If you're buying holiday gifts early, take advantage of the extended window, but include a gift receipt whenever possible. That makes it easier for recipients to exchange something without involving you.