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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of October 26

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - 2026 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai, Audi, and Thomas Built Buses are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Autocar, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V699000

Issue: Fuel Filter Hoses May Disconnect and Leak Fuel

MakeModelModel Years
AUTOCARXPEDITOR2022–2027

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V698000

Issue: High Voltage Battery May Catch Fire

MakeModelModel Years
AUDIQ4 E-TRON2024–2025
AUDIQ4 SPORTBACK E-TRON2024–2025

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V697000

Issue: Heater Hose May Rupture and Leak

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER C22027

Koenigsegg Automotive AB — NHTSA Recall ID 26V694000

Issue: Unintended Vehicle Movement from Disengaged Electronic Parking Brake

MakeModelModel Years
KOENIGSEGGCC8502025–2026

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V693000

Issue: Wheel May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAIELANTRA HYBRID2026
HYUNDAIVENUE2026
HYUNDAIELANTRA2026
HYUNDAIELANTRA N2026

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V692000

Issue: Loss of Steering Control From Loose Fasteners

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAITUCSON HYBRID2026
HYUNDAIELANTRA2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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