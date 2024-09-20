Illnesses to watch for this school year

Summer vacation is but a memory. Kids are back in school. And that means parents will soon be facing the usual rash of colds, flu and other communicable diseases that make an appearance each year.

What's good about that is that this is expected to be a "normal" year, unlike the last few years that have been haunted by COVID and the fears and disruptions it brought with it.

Respiratory illness

Things can always change, of course, but for now it looks like families will mostly be facing the Big Three of respiratory viruses -- COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a long list of other viruses that cause discomfort for a few days but seldom grow into anything worse than that.

Unlike the last few years when COVID restrictions resuled in lengthy quarantines, the advice this year from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to keep kids home for 24 hours or so after their temperature subsides and they're feeling better.

There's no need to take special measures for COVID infections, the health agency said.

To keep kids healthy, CDC recommends staying up to date with immunizations, practicing good hygiene (lots of hand washing) and breathing clean air by opening windows and simply spending time outside.

Viruses don't survive as well in the open air, so playing or meeting outdoors cuts kids' chances of picking up a stray virus. This might mean limiting screen time, which isn't a bad idea anyway.

Many viral infections don't require treatment and will get better on their own with plenty of fluids and bed rest. Flu or COVID may require a doctor visit if they don't improve in a few days. People with chronic diseases should seek medical care right away to avoid complications.

Gastrointestinal illness

Norovirus is what is often referred to as stomch flu. It's pretty familiar to everyone and consists of diarrhea, vomiting and just plain stomch discomfort.

The good news it normally goes away within 48 hours. But it can cause dehydration so it's important to keep kids well hydrated with water, fruit juice and maybe a sport drink.

Norovirus is highly contagious and it's especially important that anyone who's ill not prepare food for other people, as it can easily spread that way.

Kids should stay home until their symptoms subside.

Strep throat

This is the most dangerous of all the usual childhood diseases, as it can cause serious and permanent harm if not treated promptly. Anyone with strep should start antibiotic treatment right away and should stay home until they don't have a fever and have been taking antibiotics for at least 12 hours.

That's about it. Things can always go wrong but in general, good nutrition, plenty of outside exercise, enough sleep and regular immunizations should keep kids healthy through the school year and beyond.