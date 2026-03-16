Hyundai halts sales of some Palisade SUVs after child’s death

Hyundai has halted sales of certain Palisade SUVs and issued a recall after a child died in an incident involving the vehicle.

About 60,000 SUVs are affected, primarily 2026 Palisades in Limited and Calligraphy trims.

The problem involves power-folding seats that may fail to detect a person or object, potentially creating a safety hazard.

Hyundai has stopped selling certain versions of its popular Palisade SUV and launched a recall of roughly 60,000 vehicles after a tragic incident in which a child died.

The automaker said it is aware of a fatal incident involving a Palisade but noted that the case remains under investigation and that full details have not yet been released. Hyundai said it “extends its deepest sympathies” to the child’s family.

The recall affects 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUVs in Limited and Calligraphy trims, according to the company.

Potential seat-detection problem

Hyundai said the issue involves the vehicle’s second- and third-row power seats, which in some cases may not properly detect contact with an occupant or object while the seats are moving or folding.

The potential problem can occur during several seat functions, including:

Power-folding operations in the rear rows

The second-row one-touch tilt-and-slide feature used to access the third row

If the system fails to detect resistance, the seats could continue moving even if something — or someone — is in the way.

Stop-sale order and recall

As a precaution, Hyundai has ordered a stop-sale for affected vehicles, meaning dealers cannot sell them until a fix is developed.

The company said it is working on a permanent repair that will be provided free of charge to owners once available. In the meantime, Hyundai plans to release an over-the-air software update by the end of March designed to improve the system’s response when the seats encounter an object or person.

Hyundai also said it may provide loaner or rental vehicles to affected customers until a final solution is ready.

Advice for current owners

Until repairs are available, Hyundai is urging drivers to use extra caution when operating power seat functions, especially in the second and third rows.

Owners should ensure that no person, child, or object is in the seat or folding area before activating the seat controls.

The Palisade is one of Hyundai’s best-selling SUVs in the U.S., making the recall particularly significant for families who rely on the three-row vehicle. Investigators are still examining the fatal incident that prompted the action.