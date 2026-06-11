Screen time after a concussion may not be the enemy, study suggests

A new study found that moderate screen time after a concussion was linked to faster recovery in young people.

Researchers used wearable technology to objectively track screen use rather than relying on self-reported estimates.

The type of screen activity appeared to matter, with smartphone and TV use associated with quicker symptom resolution.

For years, families have often been told that screen time should be avoided after a concussion. But new research from Nationwide Children's Hospital suggests the relationship may be more nuanced than previously thought.

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that moderate screen use in the days following a concussion was associated with faster recovery among youth.

“These findings support that moderate screen time – not too little or too much – may support concussion recovery,” lead author Jingzhen Ginger Yang, Ph.D., MPH, said in a news release. “A median of 141 minutes of screen time each day was associated with a 35% faster recovery, compared to 260 minutes of screen time each day. Youth who use screens for more than four hours per day or less than two hours per day may be at risk for slower concussion symptom resolution.”

How the study was conducted

The research team evaluated both the amount and type of screen time used during the first week after a concussion. Participants were young people between the ages of 11 and 17 who had received a physician-diagnosed concussion.

One feature that set this study apart was how screen use was measured. Rather than asking participants to estimate their own screen habits, researchers used wearable devices to objectively track out-of-school screen time in minutes per day.

Screen activities were categorized into four groups: smartphone use, television viewing, computer or tablet use, and gaming. The investigators then examined whether differences in screen habits were associated with how quickly concussion symptoms resolved.

What researchers found

The results suggested that both the amount and type of screen exposure may play a role in recovery.

According to the study, youth who averaged about 141 minutes of daily screen time experienced a 35% faster recovery than those who averaged 260 minutes per day.

Researchers also noted that recovery tended to be slower among participants who used screens for more than four hours per day or for less than two hours per day.

The type of screen activity appeared to matter as well. Roughly two hours per day of smartphone use and television viewing were associated with quicker recovery, while computer, tablet, and gaming activities were not significantly linked to faster symptom resolution.

Researchers emphasized that additional clinical trials are needed to determine the optimal amount and type of screen use after a concussion. They also encouraged families to work with their child's healthcare team to develop an individualized recovery plan based on symptoms and progress.

“This study showed that youth with concussion may benefit from some smartphone or TV use, rather than avoiding screen time completely or overusing screens in the days following a concussion,” researcher Thomas Pommering, DO, said.

“While clinical trials are needed to keep moving forward, this study shows a potential development in concussion treatment practices, contrary to previous guidance that recommended total avoidance of screens.”