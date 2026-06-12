Burn injuries prompt recall of more than 17,000 coffeemakers

Kidisle is recalling about 17,600 coffeemakers after reports that the machines can become clogged, causing hot liquid or steam to be released unexpectedly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the defect poses a risk of serious burn injuries and has been linked to 16 reports of hot water escaping from the machines, including six burn injuries.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled coffeemakers immediately and contact Kidisle for a full refund.

Kidisle is recalling about 17,600 coffeemakers sold nationwide after receiving reports that the appliances can unexpectedly release hot liquid or steam, creating a serious burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects Kidisle-brand coffeemakers that can become clogged during use, allowing pressure from hot liquid or steam to build inside the machine and be released unexpectedly. The CPSC said the defect poses a risk of serious injury to consumers.

The company has received 16 reports of hot water escaping from the coffeemakers. Six of those incidents resulted in burn injuries, including second-degree burns, the agency said.

The recalled coffeemakers were sold online through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. The products were imported by Kidisle and sold under the Kidisle brand. Approximately 17,600 units are included in the recall.

What to do

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled coffeemakers immediately. To obtain a full refund, customers should contact Kidisle and destroy the product by unplugging it and cutting the power cord. Consumers must write “Recalled” on the coffeemaker, take a photo showing the model number and cut cord, and submit the image to the company as part of the refund process.

The recall was announced June 11 by the CPSC as part of its ongoing efforts to remove potentially hazardous consumer products from the marketplace. Consumers seeking additional information can contact Kidisle via email at KidisleKC101Brecall@outlook.com.