Clover Hill Dairy recalls soft ricotta cheese over listeria concerns

Clover Hill Dairy has recalled all Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled cheese was distributed in six jurisdictions, including Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., between May 4 and May 30.

Health officials say eight cases of listeria infection may be linked to the recalled cheese, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Clover Hill Dairy is voluntarily recalling all of its Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese products after concerns that the cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially dangerous bacterium that can cause serious illness.

The Mechanicsville, Maryland-based dairy announced the recall after being notified of a potential public health risk by the Maryland Department of Health. The company has halted production and distribution of all cheese products while federal and state officials continue investigating the source of the contamination.

According to the recall notice, the affected cheese was distributed from May 4 through May 30 in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Products were sold through bulk distributors, retail stores and directly to consumers.

The recalled products include Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese sold in 10-ounce, 12-ounce and 14-ounce clamshell containers bearing the Clover Hill Dairy brand. Consumers can identify recalled products by looking for plant number 24-128 on the product label.

The cheese was also sold in bulk two-gallon and five-gallon containers that may have been repackaged and sold under other brand names, including KESSO, Quesos La Ricura, Izalco, De Mi Pueblo and Rio Lindo.

Eight cases may be linked to the cheese

Federal officials said eight cases of listeria infection may be linked to the recalled cheese. The FDA and Maryland Department of Health are investigating those cases in cooperation with the company.

Listeria infections can be particularly dangerous for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who purchased the recalled cheese are urged not to consume it and should return it to the place of purchase in its original packaging for a full refund.

In a statement, Clover Hill Dairy apologized for the recall and said it hopes to resolve the issue and resume serving customers as soon as it is safe to do so.