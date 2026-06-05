Home sellers are pulling their homes off the market in record numbers

Nearly 6% of U.S. home listings were pulled off the market in April, tying the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Sellers are increasingly delisting homes rather than accepting lower offers in a market where buyers have gained leverage.

Florida and Texas metros led the nation in delistings as high mortgage rates and affordability challenges continued to dampen demand.

Home listings quickly disappeared in April, but not because the properties sold. It was because they didn’t sell.

A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin found that more homeowners are taking their properties off the market rather than lowering their asking prices, a sign of growing tension in a housing market that has shifted increasingly in favor of buyers.

According to the report, 5.8% of all U.S. home listings were delisted in April, tying December 2025 for the highest share since March 2020, when the housing market briefly froze at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trend reflects a growing disconnect between sellers' price expectations and what buyers are willing or able to pay. Elevated mortgage rates and persistently high home prices have sidelined many would-be buyers, leaving homes on the market longer and forcing sellers to choose between cutting prices or waiting for better conditions.

“Sellers are still getting used to the post-pandemic normal,” said Patricia Ammann, a Redfin Premier agent in Arlington, Va.

“Prices aren’t soaring like they were five years ago. High gas prices and the rising cost of living overall are trickling down to the housing market, making buyers much less likely to bid prices up. Buyers know they have negotiating power, often offering under the asking price and completing inspections, but some sellers just won’t budge.”

Some homeowners can’t lower their price because they bought during the pandemic when prices soared well ahead of the rate of inflation.

Some homes are back on the market

The report also found that 2.5% of homes currently on the market are relistings that had previously been withdrawn, the highest share on record. That suggests many sellers are testing the market, pulling listings when demand disappoints, and returning later in hopes of more favorable conditions.

The increase in delistings comes as the national housing market continues to favor buyers. Inventory has risen in many parts of the country, giving shoppers more options and reducing the urgency that characterized the pandemic-era housing boom. At the same time, buyers have become more price-sensitive, often negotiating discounts or walking away from deals altogether.

Florida and Texas markets have the biggest disconnect

Florida and Texas have been among the markets most affected by the shift. Previous Redfin analyses have shown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Austin, and San Antonio among the metros with the largest imbalance between sellers and buyers, creating particularly challenging conditions for homeowners hoping to sell quickly and at premium prices.

The rise in delistings may also help explain why housing inventory growth has begun to slow in some markets. As more sellers withdraw listings, fewer homes remain available for sale, potentially limiting future inventory gains even as buyer demand remains subdued.

Despite the pullback, housing analysts say affordability remains the market's central challenge. Mortgage rates remain well above pandemic lows, and home prices, while softening in some regions, are still historically high by many measures.