The best day to start your Amazon Prime free trial for Christmas shopping — and other memberships worth timing

Thanksgiving could be the perfect day to start: An eligible 30-day free trial starting November 26 could cover Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and most of the Christmas shopping season.

Walmart+ and Target Circle 360 offers opportunities, too: But the length, cost, and benefits differ, so timing matters.

Don't forget to cancel: Most trials automatically convert into paid memberships unless you cancel before the renewal date.

If you're planning to do a lot of Christmas shopping online this year, there's a simple trick that could save you money: Wait to activate your free membership trials.

Amazon Prime, Walmart+, and Target Circle 360 all offer introductory trial opportunities that can make holiday shopping more convenient. But instead of signing up the moment you see an offer, you may be better off waiting until a specific date.

That way, you can squeeze more value out of the trial by covering Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and those last-minute Christmas purchases.

Here's when to consider signing up.

Amazon Prime: November 26th (Thanksgiving Day)

If you're eligible for Amazon's standard 30-day free trial, Thanksgiving Day could be an ideal time to activate it.

Here's why:

November 26: Start your Amazon Prime free trial

November 27: Shop Black Friday deals with Prime benefits

November 30: Take advantage of Cyber Monday offers

December 1–24: Continue using fast, free shipping for Christmas purchases

A 30-day trial starting Thanksgiving would ordinarily remain active until around December 26, depending on the exact activation and expiration times.

That gives you coverage throughout most of the holiday shopping season without paying the regular $14.99 monthly membership fee.

Prime also includes benefits beyond shipping, such as Prime Video and certain member-only shopping offers.

The catch: Amazon's free trial is generally reserved for eligible customers, so previous Prime members won’t qualify. And remember that free shipping doesn't guarantee Christmas delivery. You'll still need to check each item's estimated arrival date.

Walmart+: November 26th (Thanksgiving Day)

Walmart+ is another membership worth timing around Black Friday. Specifically, Walmart has a current offer for a 30-day introductory trial for just $1.

Starting your trial on Thanksgiving is smart because it provides useful benefits throughout the holiday shopping season, including:

Free shipping on eligible Walmart.com orders with no minimum purchase.

Grocery delivery benefits on qualifying orders, subject to order minimums and other conditions.

Fuel discounts at participating locations.

One important distinction: Walmart has restricted certain early-access Black Friday shopping benefits to paid members, meaning trial members shouldn't assume they'll receive every holiday perk.

After the introductory period, Walmart+ normally costs $12.95 per month or $98 annually.

Target Circle 360: December 10th

Target's paid membership program, Circle 360, is another smart option for holiday shoppers.

Unlike the standard 30-day Amazon Prime trial, Target offers a 14-day free trial.

That makes December 10 an interesting activation date for shoppers focused on the final stretch before Christmas.

Depending on the trial terms, benefits can include:

Free same-day delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more

Free two-day shipping on eligible Target purchases

Convenient delivery of groceries, gifts, and other household essentials

However, be sure to read the fine print, as trial members may not receive every benefit available to paying subscribers. Circle 360 normally costs $99 annually, with discounted pricing available to certain eligible customers.

Kroger Boost: November 26th

Kroger offers a 30-day free trial of its Boost membership, making Thanksgiving a good time to activate it.

Benefits include free grocery delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more, double fuel points, and exclusive member savings.

It's particularly useful for stocking up on holiday groceries, baking supplies, and Christmas dinner essentials.

Shipt: December 10th

Shipt offers a 14-day free trial of its delivery membership, making December 10 a potentially useful start date for last-minute Christmas shopping.

The service delivers groceries, household essentials, and gifts from participating retailers, including Target and CVS.

Members can receive $0 delivery fees on qualifying orders of $35 or more, although other fees may apply.

Instacart+: December 10

Instacart+ has offered eligible new customers a 14-day free trial, which could be especially helpful during the final two weeks before Christmas.

The membership provides $0 delivery fees on qualifying grocery orders of $35 or more from participating stores. It's worth considering if you'd rather have Christmas dinner ingredients, beverages, or other last-minute essentials delivered instead of fighting holiday crowds.

Keep in mind that service fees, tips, and possible item-price markups can still apply.

Audible: November 26th

Planning a long holiday road trip? Or just want something entertaining while wrapping presents, baking cookies, or doing Christmas shopping?

Audible offers eligible new members a 30-day free trial, including access to audiobooks and other listening content.

Starting Thanksgiving could give you something to listen to throughout the Christmas season.

Instead of buying an audiobook for your holiday travels, you can use the trial to explore Audible's selection. Check the plan's rules for which titles remain accessible after cancellation.

The membership automatically renews at $8.99 per month unless you cancel.

Five ways to get the most from holiday membership trials

A little planning can help you take advantage of these offers without accidentally paying for memberships you don't need.