AMA wants patients to think twice before following online health advice

The American Medical Association (AMA) is launching a national campaign encouraging patients to discuss online health advice with their doctors before acting on it.

The campaign comes as medical claims spread across social media, search engines, and AI platforms, making it harder to distinguish reliable information from misleading advice.

The AMA wants patients to bring online health questions to their physicians, who can help determine whether the information applies to their individual health needs.

A quick internet search can turn up thousands of answers to just about any health question. Whether you're researching a new symptom, looking into a treatment, or asking an AI chatbot about a medical concern, there's no shortage of information available. But figuring out which advice is actually worth following can be another story.

That's the concern behind a new campaign from the American Medical Association (AMA). Launched Nov. 9, the national initiative encourages patients to ask their doctors before making health decisions based on something they've read or watched online.

The campaign centers on one straightforward question: "Did you ask your doctor?" The AMA hopes the message will remind consumers that even convincing medical advice found online may not be accurate or appropriate for their particular circumstances.

“Your health is too important to leave to an internet search, an AI chatbot, or an influencer,” AMA President Willie Underwood III, MD, MSc, MPH, said in a news release.

“Online advice can sound convincing, and some of it may even play a key role in early understanding of conditions. But it doesn’t know your health history and it doesn’t know you. Your doctor does. Before you treat it or ignore it, ask your doctor.”

What the AMA's campaign involves

The initiative will use digital public service announcement-style content to reach consumers where they're already searching for health information. The campaign will also feature out-of-home advertising, beginning in Chicago and Orlando.

According to the organization, the effort is intended to address misleading medical claims circulating on social media, search engines, and AI platforms. While some online information can help people better understand medical conditions, other claims may be inaccurate or misleading. Even information that's medically correct isn't necessarily right for every patient.

AMA President Willie Underwood III emphasized that online sources don't have access to an individual's medical history or personal circumstances. Physicians, on the other hand, can draw on their medical training, clinical experience, and knowledge of their patients when answering questions.

The campaign also builds on the AMA's existing efforts to address medical misinformation and encourage greater accountability as artificial intelligence becomes more widely used in health care.

What this means for consumers

The AMA isn't suggesting that people stop researching health questions online. Instead, it wants patients to treat that information as a starting point for conversations with their doctors rather than a reason to immediately change their health routines or treatment decisions.

For consumers, that could mean bringing a social media post about a medication, an AI-generated explanation of symptoms, or an online treatment recommendation to their next appointment. A doctor can help explain whether the information is accurate and whether it makes sense given a patient's individual health history.

The AMA is also directing consumers to DidYouAskYourDoctor.org, where they can find thousands of physician-reviewed, evidence-based articles covering today's top health issues.

Ultimately, the campaign is a reminder that finding health information online is easier than ever, but knowing what to do with it still requires careful consideration. When it comes to personal health decisions, having a conversation with a qualified medical professional can help put what you've found into perspective.