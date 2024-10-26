Halloween shoppers out in force after an early start last month

Spooky though it is to think about, Halloween shopping in 2024 is booming right along, with total spending expected to reach $11.6 billion in the U.S.

This year, nearly half of consumers started shopping before October, a sign of the growing popularity of early preparations and general Halloween mania. Popular items include costumes, candy, and decorations, with average spending per person estimated at $104, Analyzify estimates.

Some retail analysts say Halloween has surpassed Thanksgiving and some even say it's closing in on Christamas. Maybe so but it's not there yet. While that $11.6 billion in Halloween spending is impressive, it's still far below Christmas, where U.S. holiday sales reached over $1 trillion in 2022​

Halloween is seeing increased spending on costumes, decorations, candy, and parties, particularly as it appeals to both children and adults. But while Halloween spending is rising, Christmas still dominates with much higher sales due to gifts, decorations, food, and travel. Christmas involves multiple industries and often includes personal traditions and religious significance that Halloween lacks.

Costumes are less racy, more family-friendly

Costumes are a big focus, with top retailers like Amazon, Spirit Halloween, and Party City seeing strong sales. However, Amazon is capturing the largest share of online costume sales, thanks to its lower prices compared to specialty stores.

Decorations, such as inflatable pumpkins and eco-friendly solar-powered lights, are also very popular as consumers look to create spooky, yet energy-efficient displays. Additionally, there’s a noticeable shift towards less "sexy" costumes and more emphasis on family-friendly and DIY options.

Shoppers are increasingly turning to discount stores and online platforms to find affordable options, as rising costs are leading many to prioritize budget-friendly purchases. Healthier candy alternatives and creative home decor items are also trending, reflecting a broader shift towards sustainability and creativity in Halloween celebrations, according to the National Retail Federation.

Retailers are responding by extending sales into the late October period and ensuring clear delivery dates to cater to last-minute shoppers, especially with Halloween falling on a Thursday this year.

Keeping kids safe on Halloween

To keep kids safe this Halloween, parents can take several precautionary measures to ensure a fun and secure celebration. Here are key tips to consider:

Costume Safety

Visibility: Make sure costumes are bright or reflective. Adding reflective tape to costumes or trick-or-treat bags increases visibility in the dark. Glow sticks or flashlights can also help kids be seen by drivers.

Fit and Comfort: Ensure costumes fit properly to avoid tripping hazards. Long capes or baggy pants can cause children to trip. Avoid masks that obstruct vision; use face paint instead.

Flame-Resistant Materials: Choose flame-resistant costumes and accessories, as Halloween decorations may include candles or open flames.

Trick-or-Treating Safety

Adult Supervision: Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. Older children should trick-or-treat in groups, stick to familiar neighborhoods, and have a set route.

Check Candy: Inspect all candy and treats before consumption. Discard any unwrapped, homemade, or suspicious-looking treats.

Use Safe Routes: Stick to well-lit streets, cross streets at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remind children to look both ways before crossing.

Driveway Awareness: Teach kids to avoid cutting across yards or driveways, and be cautious when walking near parked cars.

Street and Traffic Safety

Walking Rules: Remind children to walk, not run, between houses. Avoid distractions, such as using phones while walking. Encourage kids to stay on sidewalks, if available, and use crosswalks.

Driver Awareness: If driving, be extra cautious, as children may dart into streets. Drive slowly in residential areas and be alert for pedestrians.

Pumpkin and Decoration Safety

Avoid Open Flames: Use battery-powered LED candles inside pumpkins to avoid fire risks. Keep pumpkins and decorations out of the way of foot traffic to prevent tripping.

Indoor Decorations: Ensure that any indoor decorations, such as string lights or inflatables, are securely set up and don’t pose electrical or tripping hazards.

Communication and Planning

Emergency Contacts: Make sure children know their home phone number or have an emergency contact number in case they get separated.

Plan Ahead: Set clear rules for older children who may go out without an adult. Set boundaries, a curfew, and regular check-in times.

Why all the goblins?

Pumpkins as a Halloween decoration are understandable -- fall harvest and all that. But why goblins? What is a goblin anyway?

Well, a goblin is a mythical creature from European folklore, often depicted as mischievous or malevolent. Goblins are typically small, grotesque beings with magical abilities, and they are known for causing trouble.

Their personalities vary widely in different stories, but they are often portrayed as greedy, cunning, and tricky creatures that delight in playing pranks or stealing.

In some traditions, goblins can be dangerous, preying on humans, especially children, or guarding treasure. In others, they are more playful tricksters. They are common in fairy tales, mythology, and fantasy literature. Depending on the culture, goblins can be related to other creatures like fairies, elves, or trolls.

The exact origins of goblin mythology are unclear, but they appear in various forms across Europe, especially in English, French, and German folklore, accoring to Encyclopedia Britannica.