FTC sends nearly $3 million in refunds to victims of mortgage relief scam

The FTC is returning nearly $3 million to homeowners who were deceived by a mortgage relief scheme operating under multiple company names.

A federal court found the companies falsely promised to lower mortgage payments and prevent foreclosures while collecting millions from struggling consumers.

The FTC is mailing refund checks to 1,821 affected homeowners, who must cash them within 90 days.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is distributing nearly $3 million in refunds to homeowners who were allegedly deceived by a mortgage relief operation that falsely promised to reduce mortgage payments and help consumers avoid foreclosure.

The refunds stem from a lawsuit filed by the FTC and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation against Golden Home Services and several related companies. According to regulators, the operation targeted financially distressed homeowners seeking mortgage assistance and collected millions of dollars through deceptive practices.

A federal court found that the scheme, which operated under several names including Home Matters USA, Academy Home Services, Amstar Service Group, Atlantic Pacific Service Group, Home Relief Service of America, and Westwood Advocates, misled consumers with false promises of mortgage relief.

As part of the court's ruling, the companies and their operators were permanently banned from the telemarketing and debt relief industries. The court also ordered them to pay millions of dollars.

The FTC said it is mailing checks to 1,821 affected homeowners. Recipients are advised to cash their checks within 90 days of receipt.

What to do

Consumers with questions about their refund can contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 1-833-674-0067. Additional information about the refund process is available through the FTC's website.

The agency emphasized that consumers never have to pay money or provide financial account information in order to receive an FTC refund payment.