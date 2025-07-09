FTC calls out firms for allegedly deceptive Made in USA claims

FTC targets deceptive "Made in USA" claims with warning letters to four companies.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has taken steps to encourage U.S. manufacturing, even placing tariffs on products made elsewhere. The Federal Trade Commission sent out a wave of warning letters this week to companies it says are stretching the truth in that regard.

The agency cautioned four manufacturers and sent notices to retail giants Amazon and Walmart regarding potentially deceptive labeling practices by third-party sellers on their platforms.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson underscored the significance of accurate labeling in a statement accompanying the announcement.

“’Made in the USA’ is not just a slogan – it’s a sign that a product connects us to the workers and businesses that make America great,” Ferguson said. “Consumers want to have confidence that when they buy something labelled ‘Made in the USA’ they are actually supporting American workers and the American economy. Companies that falsely claim their products are ‘Made in the USA’ can expect to hear from the FTC.”

Companies named in the warning

The warning letters target four businesses whose products are allegedly mislabeled or insufficiently substantiated as U.S.-made:

Americana Liberty, a flagpole retailer

Oak Street Manufacturing, LLC, a footwear manufacturer

Pro Sports Group LLC, a football equipment company

USA Big Mountain Paper Inc., a personal care product maker

The companies were reminded that under the FTC Act and the Made in USA Labeling Rule, any product marketed as “Made in USA” must be “all or virtually all” made in the United States. The FTC instructed them to either halt such marketing or provide clear substantiation.

Failure to comply can result in legal consequences, including subpoenas, federal lawsuits, injunctive actions, and civil penalties.

Amazon and Walmart are also under scrutiny

In addition to targeting individual manufacturers, the FTC sent letters to Amazon and Walmart, emphasizing that their platforms host third-party sellers making questionable “Made in USA” assertions. The agency warned that such representations may violate both the FTC Act and the platforms’ own seller policies.

The FTC said the regulatory action is part of the FTC’s broader July campaign to reinforce the importance of accurate origin labeling. The agency said it is promoting consumer trust in American-made products while ensuring companies adhere to federal standards.