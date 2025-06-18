FreshRealm recalls Chicken Alfredo products amid Listeria outbreak

FreshRealm, a prepared meals manufacturer with operations in California, Georgia, and Indiana, has announced a voluntary nationwide recall of several chicken fettuccine alfredo products following their possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), a potentially deadly bacterium. The recall follows a federal investigation that linked the company’s products to a multi-state Listeria outbreak that has sickened 17 people and resulted in three deaths and one fetal loss.

Scope of the Recall

The recall affects pre-packaged, ready-to-eat chicken alfredo meals sold under the Marketside and Home Chef brands at Kroger and Walmart stores across the U.S. Affected items include:

32.8 oz Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (best-by dates 06/27/25 or earlier)

12.3 oz Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli (best-by dates 06/26/25 or earlier)

12.5 oz Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (best-by dates 06/19/25 or earlier)

All impacted packages feature the USDA inspection mark and one of the following establishment numbers: EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, or EST. P-47718.

Outbreak and Investigation

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Listeria outbreak strain has been traced back to illnesses occurring between August 2024 and May 2025. Affected individuals are spread across 13 states, and the illnesses have included severe outcomes, including fatalities.

In March 2025, FSIS detected the outbreak strain during routine sampling at a FreshRealm facility. Although that specific batch was destroyed before reaching consumers, further investigation — including purchase records from two affected individuals and in-store follow-ups — confirmed a connection to FreshRealm’s products.

The exact ingredient or source of contamination remains under investigation. FSIS and public health agencies are continuing to trace the origin and assess potential risks.

Health Risks and Symptoms

Consumption of food tainted with Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, a serious infection most dangerous to:

Older adults

Individuals with weakened immune systems

Pregnant women and their newborns

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, confusion, and gastrointestinal distress. In severe cases, the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or death. FSIS urges anyone in high-risk groups who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming affected products to seek immediate medical care.

Consumer Guidance

FSIS strongly advises consumers not to eat these products. Instead, dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any affected packages. The agency also reminds the public that fully reheating premade meals to 165°F is critical for killing harmful bacteria.

Further Information and Contacts

FreshRealm Customer Service : 888-244-1562

Media Contact (FreshRealm) : Mary Beth Lowell, marybeth.lowell@freshrealm.com, 425-531-0122

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline : 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854)

Online Complaint System: foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF

For a full list of affected products and retail locations, visit the FSIS recall page: www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls