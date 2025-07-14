Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and Polestar announce latest vehicle safety recalls

Several major automakers have announced new vehicle safety recalls affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles, ranging from luxury sports cars to family SUVs and trucks. The recalls, filed recently with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), highlight diverse safety risks, including fire hazards, engine stalls, airbag defects, and electrical failures.

Ford Motor Company has issued a significant recall affecting an estimated 850,318 vehicles across multiple popular models, including the 2021-2023 Bronco and Explorer, the 2022 Expedition, and several Super Duty trucks.

At issue is a potential failure of the low-pressure fuel pump, which could cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford’s recall, filed under NHTSA campaign number 25V455000, covers the following vehicles:

2021–2023 Ford Bronco

2021–2023 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Expedition

2021–2022 Ford F-150 and Mustang

2021–2023 Ford F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD

2021–2023 Lincoln Aviator

2021–2022 Lincoln Navigator

A remedy is still under development. Owners are expected to receive initial notification letters on July 14, 2025, informing them of the potential safety risk. Ford will follow up with a second notice when a repair solution becomes available. Concerned owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, referencing recall number 25S75.

In a separate, smaller recall, Ford is recalling two units of its 2017 GT supercar due to a potential hydraulic fluid leak that could lead to a fire if exposed to an ignition source.

This recall, under NHTSA campaign number 25V443000, affects vehicles previously repaired incorrectly under an earlier recall (18V707). The rear wing valve block may leak hydraulic fluid, posing a fire risk.

Ford dealers will update software for the dynamics control module and replace the rear wing check valve if necessary, at no cost to owners. Notification letters are scheduled to be mailed starting August 7, 2025. Owners may contact Ford with recall number 25S74 for assistance.

Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 20,999 units of its 2021–2025 Range Rover Evoque SUVs over concerns that the passenger airbag may tear during deployment. A torn airbag could fail to protect occupants properly in a crash and may release hot gases, potentially causing burn injuries.

Filed under NHTSA campaign number 25V454000, the recall affects the following vehicles:

2021–2025 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Dealers will replace the passenger airbag module at no charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 29, 2025. Customers can reach Land Rover customer service at 800-637-6837, citing recall number N945.

Polestar Automotive USA, Inc. is recalling 969 units of its 2025 Polestar 3 electric SUV due to potential water damage to electrical connectors located between the engine bay and front bumper cable harnesses.

Damage to the harnesses could cause various electrical malfunctions, including loss of power steering assist, increasing the risk of a crash.

Under NHTSA campaign number 25V453000, Polestar will replace the bumper harness and the affected connector in the engine bay harness free of charge. Owner notifications will begin August 29, 2025. Owners may call Polestar customer service at 1-800-806-2504, referencing recall number RP1063.

Safety First

Vehicle owners affected by these recalls are urged to check their VINs on the NHTSA website or contact their dealer to determine if their vehicles are involved and arrange for repairs as soon as possible.