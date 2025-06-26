DR Power recalls 13,200 battery packs due to fire risk

DR Power has recalled its 62-volt 5.0 Ah LiPRO lithium-ion battery packs due to fire and burn hazards linked to potential short-circuiting and ignition.

The recall affects battery packs sold individually and with DR Power outdoor equipment from April 2018 to July 2024, with model numbers including 414240 and several lawn and yard tool models.

Consumers should immediately stop using the batteries, follow destruction instructions, and request a prorated refund via the recall website: www.drpower.com/5AHB-recall.

DR Power has issued a recall for 13,200 lithium-ion battery packs due to fire and burn hazards. The recalled battery packs can short-circuit and ignite.

The firm has received two reports of incidents of fire and/or overheating. No injuries have been reported.

The products were sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online at DRPower.com and CountryHomeProducts.com from April 2018 through July 2024 for between $300 and $700 for outdoor equipment that includes battery packs, and for $250 for battery packs sold individually.

This recall involves 62-volt 5.0 Ah LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs for use with DR Power brand battery-powered products, such as lawnmowers, trimmers and snow throwers. The products include stand-alone battery packs with model number 414240, and removeable battery packs included with DR Power outdoor yard equipment items with model numbers 524340, SB11022XEN, T4X3026XEN, T4X3062XENR, CE75021XEN0 and CE77021XEN0.

Information containing the model number for the battery pack (“41424”) is located on the battery pack’s label. The LiPRO and DR Power logo are on the front and side panels of the battery pack.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact DR Power for a pro-rated refund, based on the battery’s age.

Consumers will need to show proof of the battery pack’s destruction by uploading two photographs in accordance with the destruction instructions (provided on the firm’s recall website), and filling out the recall form online at https://www.drpower.com/5AHB-recall. If consumers choose to dispose of the recalled battery pack’s lithium-ion battery, it should be done in accordance with local and state regulations.

Consumers may contact DR Power toll-free at 800-454-8643 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://drpower.com/recalls and https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.