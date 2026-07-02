Do you qualify for payment under Disney’s $50 million settlement?

Millions of current and former YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers may qualify for a share of Disney's $50 million antitrust settlement.

The settlement covers eligible subscriptions purchased between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026, with claims due by Sept. 8, 2026.

Payments will vary based on how long customers subscribed and the total number of valid claims filed, with money expected to be distributed after final court approval.

Millions of Americans who subscribed to YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream over the past seven years could be eligible for compensation under a $50 million class-action settlement resolving allegations that Disney unlawfully drove up the price of live TV streaming services.

The settlement stems from an antitrust lawsuit accusing Disney of using its ownership of popular networks — including ESPN — to force streaming providers to carry expensive channel bundles, limiting their ability to offer lower-cost packages. Disney has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case rather than continue litigation.

Who is eligible?

Consumers may qualify if they paid for:

YouTube TV between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026

DirecTV's streaming service during the same period, including subscriptions marketed as DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Now, or AT&T TV Now

Customers who subscribed to both services may include both subscriptions on a single claim.

The settlement divides claimants into two legal categories based on where they lived during the class period because state antitrust laws differ. Residents of so-called "repealer" states will share 90% of the net settlement fund, while residents of other states will divide the remaining 10%. Individual payment amounts have not yet been determined.

How much could you receive?

No fixed payment has been announced.

After attorneys' fees and administrative costs are deducted, the remaining settlement money will be distributed on a pro rata basis. That means people who subscribed for longer periods are expected to receive larger payments, although the final amount will also depend on how many valid claims are submitted. Any money left over will remain in the settlement fund rather than reverting to Disney.

How to file a claim

Eligible consumers can file a claim in one of two ways:

Online through the official settlement website

By mail using a paper claim form

Many eligible subscribers will receive an email or postcard containing a Unique ID and PIN that can be used to complete an online claim. Those who do not receive a notice may still submit a paper claim. No receipts are generally required, although claimants must certify the accuracy of their subscription information under penalty of perjury.

The deadline to submit a claim is Sept. 8, 2026. That is also the deadline to opt out of the settlement if consumers wish to preserve their right to sue Disney separately.

A federal judge is scheduled to consider final approval of the settlement on Jan. 14, 2027. If the agreement receives final approval and any appeals are resolved, payments will be distributed afterward.