Consumer product safety recall roundup for May 15, 2026

Recall roundup

Here is a consumer-focused roundup of recent recalls, safety warnings and food alerts announced by CPSC, FDA and USDA agencies.

Battery pouches recalled for missing child-resistant packaging EEMB lithium coin batteries sold on Amazon lack required safety packaging. If swallowed by a child, coin batteries can cause internal chemical burns and death.

About 312,100 units were sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through April 2026 for between $3 and $9.

Consumers should stop using the batteries immediately, store them away from children and contact EEMB USA for a full refund. EEMB USA, doing business as A2batt, Inc., of Redlands, California, is recalling EEMB lithium batteries sold in individual pouches. Models include CR2025, CR2032, CR2450, CR2477, CR2016, CR1220, CR1225, CR1616, CR1620, CR1632 and CR2025-10, sold in five, ten or twenty size packs. "EEMB" and the battery type are printed on the face of each coin battery. The batteries were sold on Amazon.com for between $3 and $9. The hazard The lithium coin batteries are in pouches that are not child-resistant as required under Reese's Law. If a child swallows button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the lithium batteries immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact EEMB USA to receive a full refund. Company contact EEMB USA: email info@a2batt.com; online at www.eemb.com/recall. Source

Glass-lined water bottles recalled for laceration risk Analemma stainless-steel bottles can shatter internally, causing cuts. The inner glass liner can break, posing a risk of serious injury or death from laceration and ingestion hazards.

About 800 units were sold on Analemma-water.com from November 2025 through February 2026 for about $250.

Consumers should immediately stop using the bottles and contact New Earth Technologies for a full refund or free repair. New Earth Technologies d.o.o., doing business as Analemma, of Zagreb, Croatia, is recalling Analemma-branded stainless-steel water bottles in black or white with a glass inner liner and screw-on top. The bottles were sold for about $250 each. There have been 20 reports of the glass inner liner breaking, including one oral injury. The hazard The recalled water bottle's inner glass liner can break, posing a risk of serious injury or death from laceration and ingestion hazards. The company has received 20 reports of the glass inner liner breaking, including one oral injury. What to do Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact New Earth Technologies d.o.o. for a full refund or a free repair, including shipping. Company contact New Earth Technologies: 844-841-2711 (toll-free); email info@analemma-water.com; online at www.analemma-water.com/pages/recall. Source

Youth sweatshirts with drawstrings pose strangulation risk Allura Imports recalls Bobcat-logo hoodies sold at Gabe's stores. The drawstrings can get caught on objects, posing a risk of death or serious injury to children from strangulation.

About 120 units were sold at Gabe's stores from October 2025 through November 2025 for about $15.

Consumers should take the clothing away from children immediately, remove the drawstrings and contact Allura Imports for a full refund. Allura Imports Inc., of New York, New York, is recalling gray youth sweatshirts with the Bobcat name and logo printed in black, with drawstrings. The sweatshirts were sold in youth sizes 8/10 and 12/14 at Gabe's stores for about $15. The recalled clothing violates federal regulations for children's upper outerwear. The hazard The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children from strangulation. This violates federal regulations for children's upper outerwear. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should take the recalled clothing away from children immediately, remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard and contact Allura Imports for a full refund. Company contact Allura Imports: 800-808-5789 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email cs@alluraimports.com; online at www.alluraimports.com/recall-information. Source

Light-up toys recalled over accessible button batteries ZMC Group recalls wands, headbands and other toys sold at discount stores. The toys contain button cell batteries that children can easily access, posing a risk of internal chemical burns and death if swallowed.

About 124,560 units were sold at various discount stores nationwide from May 2023 through April 2026 for about $1.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact ZMC Group for a full refund. ZMC Group, Inc., of Los Angeles, California, is recalling various battery-operated light-up toys including light-up sticks, Halloween wands, halo flower headbands, devil horns headbands, polka dot bow headbands, LED flying discs, lite-up maracas, light-up yo-yos and flashing whistle necklaces. The toys were sold at various discount stores for about $1 each. The hazard The recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children's toys because they contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact ZMC Group for a full refund. Company contact ZMC Group: 888-407-3225 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; email recallzmctoy@gmail.com; online at www.zmcgroupinc.com. Source

Bed rails recalled for entrapment and suffocation risks Svnntaa adult bed rails sold on Amazon fail safety standards. Users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and mattress, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

About 4,200 units were sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through January 2026 for about $32.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Eokeanon for a full refund. Shenzhen Kaiwendi Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Eokeanon, of China, is recalling Svnntaa-branded adult portable bed rails with white metal tubing, black foam handle grips and a fabric pouch. The rails are about 21.2 inches tall by 11.8 inches wide and 20.5 inches long. They were sold on Amazon.com for about $32. The hazard The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. They also do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard, and push pins are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Eokeanon for a full refund. Company contact Eokeanon: email Kaiwendi316@outlook.com. Source

Mattresses recalled for failing flammability standard EVLWZL and Gunugu mattresses sold online pose a fire hazard. The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

About 670 units were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from October 2025 through March 2026 for between $100 and $260.

Consumers should stop using the mattress immediately and contact EVLWZL to receive a free fitted cover as a repair. Foshan Kangzhibao Furniture Co., Ltd. (doing business as EVLWZL) and Foshan Simengduo Home Furnishings Co., Ltd. (doing business as Gunugu), both of China, are recalling EVLWZL and Gunugu mattresses. The mattresses are 10 and 12 inches thick, available in twin, full, queen and king sizes, with black tops and sides. They were sold compressed in a box for between $100 and $260. The hazard The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress immediately and contact EVLWZL for repair. Consumers will receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress. Company contact EVLWZL: email EVLWZLMattressrecall@outlook.com. Source

Bicycle helmets recalled for failing safety standard Favoto helmets sold on Amazon may not protect riders in a crash. The helmets do not meet positional stability and certification requirements, and can fail to protect the user in a crash.

About 2,200 units were sold on Amazon.com from April 2022 through January 2026 for between $20 and $27.

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Favoto for a full refund after destroying the helmet. Shenzhen Favoto Co., Ltd., doing business as Favoto, of China, is recalling Favoto Model H-1 bike helmets. The black helmet has red stripes, black padding, black straps with a silver reflective pattern and a black and red buckle. It was sold in youth size large (L) with "FAVOTO" in white letters on the side. The helmets were sold on Amazon.com for between $20 and $27. The hazard The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Favoto for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps, write "Recalled" on it and email a photo of the destroyed helmet to the company. Company contact Favoto: email safety@favoto.com; online at www.favoto.com/pages/recall. Source

Art solvents recalled for missing child-resistant caps Rublev Colours turpentine and mineral spirits lack required packaging. The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if young children swallow the contents.

About 860 units were sold at Blick Art Materials and other stores and online from August 2022 through March 2026 for between $11 and $16.

Consumers should secure the bottles away from children immediately and contact Natural Pigments for a replacement or refund. Natural Pigments LLC, of Willits, California, is recalling bottles of Rublev Colours Gum Turpentine and Mineral Spirits. The amber glass bottles have a beige, orange and white label with "Rublev Colours" in white lettering. They were sold at Blick Art Materials, Art Supply Warehouse and Soho Art Materials stores and online at NaturalPigments.com and DickBlick.com for between $11 and $16. The hazard The gum turpentine and mineral spirits contain turpentine and low-viscosity hydrocarbons that must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Natural Pigments to receive a replacement product with child-resistant packaging or a refund. Company contact Natural Pigments: 888-361-5900 (toll-free) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; email service@naturalpigments.com; online at www.naturalpigments.com/recall/. Source

Multi-purpose helmets recalled for failing crash protection Foubeaka and Geniuss helmets sold on Temu do not meet safety standards. The helmets do not comply with positional stability and certification requirements, and can fail to protect users in a crash.

About 740 units were sold on Temu.com from August 2024 through February 2026 for between $9 and $11.

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact the seller for a full refund after destroying the helmet. Shenzhenshilingkexunkeji Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Lingkexun Technology Co., Ltd.), doing business as Foubeaka and Geniuss, of China, is recalling multi-purpose helmets sold in white and black in size small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 18.9 to 20.5 inches. The helmets have black padding, straps, a buckle and a knob at the back for adjusting fit. They were sold on Temu.com for between $9 and $11. The hazard The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Foubeaka or Geniuss for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and then send a photo of the destroyed helmet to the company. Company contact Foubeaka/Geniuss: email LKX_jiayichen@outlook.com; or on Temu.com at Foubeaka or Geniuss. Source

Rainbow wall toy recalled over choking hazard for children Justforjoyful wooden wall toy has a drumstick that poses a choking risk. The xylophone drumstick has a spherical end that can pose a choking hazard to young children.

About 160 units were sold on Amazon.com from December 2025 through March 2026 for about $90.

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Justforjoyful for a full refund. Shenzhen Jijia Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Justforjoyful, of China, is recalling Justforjoyful Rainbow Wall Toys, model JJ1602. The toy is composed of various colorful wooden pieces intended to be assembled and mounted on a wall, including interlocking gears, a washboard and xylophone with a pick and mallet on cords, a rotating maze, two wooden puzzles, a sun, a clock with hands, a rotating hourglass and a wooden tortoise and hare on a track. It was sold on Amazon.com for about $90. The hazard The recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children's toys because the drumstick attached to the xylophone component has a spherical end that can pose a choking hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Justforjoyful for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write "RECALLED" on the back of the individual wooden components, submit a photo to the company, then dispose of the toy. Company contact Justforjoyful: email Justforjoyful@outlook.com. Source

Crib bumpers violate federal ban, pose suffocation risk CPSC warns consumers to stop using CPLRECR padded crib bumpers. Padded crib bumpers can obstruct an infant's breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation.

About 630 units were sold on TikTok Shop from September 2025 through February 2026 for about $35.

Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers immediately and dispose of them — do not sell or give them away. CPSC is warning consumers to stop using CPLRECR crib bumpers immediately. The padded crib bumpers are white with pear patterns and have no distinguishable markings or labels. The seller also sold the bumpers in forest animal, pink tree, blue tree, fawn, triangle and plaid patterns. They were sold on TikTok Shop for about $35. Padded crib bumpers are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The hazard Padded crib bumpers can obstruct an infant's breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation. These products are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. What to do Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous crib bumpers. Company contact No company contact provided. This is a CPSC safety warning. Source

Handheld steam cleaners can eject hot water or steam CPSC warns consumers to stop using Dovety steam cleaners immediately. The steam cleaners can leak or suddenly eject hot water or steam, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.

The units were sold on Amazon.com and TikTok.

Consumers should stop using the steam cleaners immediately and dispose of them — do not sell or give them away. CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Dovety Steam Cleaners, Model TMSC-001, immediately. The handheld, pressurized steam cleaner has a compact plastic body, an integrated water tank, a trigger-style steam release on the handle and a screw-type cap on top for filling the tank. It comes with 12 accessories. The model number "TMSC-001" is printed on a label on the bottom and "Dovety" can be found on the side. The units were sold on Amazon.com and TikTok. The hazard The steam cleaners can leak or suddenly eject hot water or steam, posing a risk of serious burn injuries to consumers. What to do Consumers should stop using the steam cleaners immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous steam cleaners. Company contact No company contact provided. This is a CPSC safety warning. Source

Tabletop fireplaces pose flame jetting and fire hazards CPSC warns consumers to stop using Northlight bio ethanol fireplaces. Using the fireplaces can result in uncontrolled pool fires and flame jetting from fuel containers, causing serious or fatal burns.

Sold online at Target.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com and other websites for about $35 to $90.

Consumers should stop using the tabletop fireplaces immediately and dispose of them — do not sell or give them away. CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Northlight Bio Ethanol Portable Tabletop Fireplaces immediately. The fireplaces come in round, square or rectangular containers with a white, silver or black base. Consumers pour liquid fuel into the container and ignite the pooled liquid. Item numbers include IF91990, IF91991, IF91992, IF91993, IF91994, IF91996 and IF91997. They were sold online at NorthlightSeasonal.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com and other websites for about $35 to $90. The hazard Using these fireplaces can result in uncontrolled pool fires where flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol, as well as flame jetting from fuel containers, resulting in serious or fatal burns. What to do Consumers should stop using the tabletop fireplaces immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products. Company contact No company contact provided. This is a CPSC safety warning. Source

Eczema cream recalled for bacterial contamination MG217 treatment cream contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus. The contaminated cream could cause skin infections, bloodstream infections, sepsis and other life-threatening conditions in vulnerable users.

Lot 1024088 was distributed nationwide to wholesale, retail and internet distributors including Amazon.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and discard it. Pharmacal is issuing a nationwide recall of MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream. The affected lot is 1024088, with an expiration date of November 2026 (product code 5106, UPC 012277051067). The product was distributed nationwide to wholesale, retail (HE BUTT Grocery) and internet distributors (Amazon). The hazard The product is contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus. Use of the product could result in a range of infections from localized to severe or life-threatening adverse events. Patients with weakened immune systems or compromised skin are at increased risk for serious infections, including skin and skin structure infections, infective endocarditis, bone and joint infections, bloodstream infections and life-threatening conditions like sepsis and septic shock. What to do Consumers should stop using and discard the product immediately. Company contact Pharmacal: 800-558-6614 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email aimho@pharmacalway.com. Source

Elixir supplements recalled for undeclared kratom Better Weather Fix Elixir products contain hidden opioid-like substances. The undeclared kratom compounds can cause nausea, hallucinations, respiratory failure, addiction and death, especially with other drugs.

All lots and flavors (approximately 448 boxes) were sold online at xdeor.com and maxensupplements.com from November 2025 through March 2026.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and may contact XD Investments LLC for refund information. XD Investments LLC is recalling all Better Weather Fix Elixir dietary supplement products due to undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl (Kratom). Approximately 448 boxes across all lots, flavors and variations are affected. The products were sold online through xdeor.com and maxensupplements.com between approximately November 9, 2025 and March 28, 2026. The hazard Consumption of Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl can produce undesirable effects including nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, palpitations, hallucinations, sedation, anxiety and loss of consciousness. It can also fatally suppress the respiratory system. Consumption often causes addiction with severe opioid withdrawal symptoms and could result in severe or fatal physiological effects, especially with concomitant drug use. What to do Consumers should immediately stop using the product. Dispose of it or contact XD Investments LLC for refund information. Company contact XD Investments LLC: (832) 449-6471; email info@xdeor.com. Source

Pita chips recalled for possible salmonella contamination Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips sold at stores in five states are affected. The chips may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in vulnerable individuals.

The 7.33 oz bags (UPC 0 3003496507 5, Best By 07/16/26) were sold at Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Indiana.

Consumers should not eat the product — take a photo of the bar code and Best By date, dispose of the chips or return them to the store. Legacy Snack Solutions is voluntarily recalling Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb because of possible Salmonella contamination. The affected product is a 7.33 ounce black bag with UPC 0 3003496507 5 and Best If Used By Date 07/16/26. It was distributed and sold exclusively at Giant Eagle and Market District locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Indiana. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. What to do Consumers should not consume the product. Take a photo of the product's bar code panel and Best If Used By date, then dispose of the product. You may also return it to the store of purchase with your receipt or call the customer care line. Company contact Legacy Snack Solutions Customer Care: 1-800-532-6120. Source

Dark chocolate products recalled for undeclared milk Winfield's Chocolate Bar products pose a risk to milk-allergic consumers. People with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were sold exclusively at three Winfield's Chocolate Bar locations in Houston, TX.

Consumers with a milk allergy should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Winfield's Chocolate Bar, manufactured and distributed by CBSL Commissary LLC, is recalling dark chocolate products including Cowboy, Cat, Teddy Bear, Champagne Bottle and Easter Bunny shapes due to undeclared milk. The products were sold exclusively at three Winfield's Chocolate Bar locations in Houston, TX. All affected products have been removed from sale and relabeled as of April 27, 2026. The hazard People who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The products contain milk that is not declared on the label. What to do Consumers with a milk allergy should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Company contact Winfield's Chocolate Bar: 281-667-9411 ext. 702; email Sweettoothsupport@winfieldscb.com. Source

Chocolate bars recall expanded over salmonella risk Spring & Mulberry expands recall to cover 12 flavors of chocolate bars. The chocolate bars may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Multiple batch codes across 12 flavors have been available online and at select retail partners nationwide since August 2025.

Consumers should not eat affected products — photograph the batch code on the packaging, email it to the company and dispose of the product. Spring & Mulberry is expanding its voluntary recall of select chocolate bars because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recall now covers 12 flavors: Blood Orange, Coffee, Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mint Leaf, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date, Pure Dark, Pure Dark Mini and Sea Salt. Multiple batch and lot codes are affected. The products have been available online and through select retail partners nationwide since August 2025. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. What to do Consumers should not consume affected products. Take a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code and email it to the company. Dispose of the product immediately. Company contact Spring & Mulberry: email recalls@springandmulberry.com, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Source

Sunflower seeds recalled for undeclared cashews George J. Howe Co. products may contain tree nuts not listed on the label. Individuals with a tree nut allergy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

About 13,619 pounds were distributed across 22 states through retail grocery chains including Walmart, Giant Eagle and Piggly Wiggly.

Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. George J. Howe Co. is voluntarily recalling Sunflower Seeds in Lightly Salted, No Salt and Roasted and Salted varieties due to undeclared cashews. The products were distributed across 22 states through retail grocery chains including Foodland, Giant Eagle, Piggly Wiggly, Shop Rite, Shop N Save and Walmart, as well as foodservice accounts, specialty retailers, concession and airport operators and institutional customers. About 13,619 pounds are affected. The hazard Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The sunflower seeds may contain cashews that are not declared on the label. What to do Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Company contact George J. Howe Company: (800) 367-4693 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email quality@georgehowe.com. Source

Muffins mislabeled, contain undeclared walnuts Banana nut muffins were incorrectly labeled as blueberry muffins. People with a tree nut allergy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the mislabeled muffins.

Lot Code 6082 (UPC 811070033979, 9-count 6 oz muffins) was distributed on March 31, 2026 to a third-party distributor.

Consumers with a tree nut allergy should not eat the product — dispose of it safely or return it to the place of purchase. The Brownie Baker, Inc. is issuing an allergy alert for undeclared tree nuts (walnuts) in Nouria Banana Nut Muffins that were incorrectly labeled as Blueberry Muffins. The affected product is Lot Code 6082, UPC 811070033979, a 9-count package of 6 oz muffins distributed on March 31, 2026. The product was distributed to a third-party distributor and may have been further distributed to retail and food service locations. The hazard People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. The banana nut muffins were incorrectly labeled as blueberry muffins, so walnuts are not declared on the packaging. What to do Consumers with a tree nut allergy should not consume the product. Dispose of it safely or return it to the place of purchase. Company contact The Brownie Baker, Inc.: 559-277-7070 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Source

White cheddar seasoning recalled for salmonella risk Williams Sonoma and Fireworks Popcorn seasoning products may be contaminated. The seasoning may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Limited quantities were distributed through retail stores including West Allis Cheese and Sausage.

Consumers should not eat the product and should return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Jonco Industries is recalling certain consumer-sized White Cheddar Seasoning products sold under the Williams Sonoma and Fireworks Popcorn brands because of possible Salmonella contamination. Affected products include the Williams Sonoma Popcorn Sampler Gift Box (lot 088594-2-1), Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings gift set (lot 088594-5-1) and Fireworks White Cheddar Seasoning 1.6 oz jars (lot 088594-7-1). The products were distributed in limited quantities through retail stores including West Allis Cheese and Sausage. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. What to do Consumers should not consume the product. Return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Company contact Jonco Industries: 414-449-2000 during normal business hours. Source

Kippered herring recalled for botulism risk Ma Cohen's smoked fish may contain deadly Clostridium botulinum toxin. Clostridium botulinum can cause life-threatening illness or death, with symptoms including weakness, double vision and difficulty breathing.

Multiple lots were distributed to retail grocery stores in Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota. The product has been permanently discontinued.

Consumers should return the product for a full refund — do not use it even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Shining Sea Fish Co. is recalling "Ma Cohen's Kippered Herring" smoked fish because of a possible health risk from Clostridium botulinum. Affected lots are: LOT 25079 (Exp May 03, 2026), LOT 25055 (Exp May 12, 2026), LOT 25028 (Exp June 03, 2026) and LOT 26344 (Exp July 22, 2026). The product was distributed in retail grocery stores throughout Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota. The product has been permanently discontinued. The hazard Clostridium botulinum can cause life-threatening illness or death. Botulism symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation. What to do Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Do not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Company contact Peter Wojcik: (313) 542-2637 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Source

Cheese curds recalled for salmonella contamination Stoltzfus Family Dairy sour cream and onion curds sold in New York. The cheese curds may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

8 oz bags with multiple Best By dates were distributed to grocery stores, gas stations and country stores in New York.

Consumers should not eat the product — destroy it or return it to the place of purchase. Stoltzfus Family Dairy is recalling Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds because of possible Salmonella contamination. The affected products are 8 oz bags with Best By dates of 03/25/2026, 04/23/2026, 04/29/2026 and 05/06/2026. The products were distributed only within New York to grocery stores, gas stations and other country stores. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. What to do Consumers should not consume the product. Destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase. Company contact Stoltzfus Family Dairy: (315) 829-4089 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; email vern@stoltzfudairy.com. Source