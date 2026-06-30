Can sugar substitutes increase the risk of diabetes?

Researchers are studying whether some low-calorie sweeteners may affect blood sugar control in unexpected ways.

The study focuses on how sweeteners interact with the gut, including glucose absorption and gut bacteria.

The findings could help explain why some sugar substitutes have been linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes in population studies.

Low-calorie sweeteners have long been marketed as a way to enjoy sweet foods and drinks without the extra sugar or calories. They're commonly found in diet sodas, sugar-free snacks and tabletop sweeteners, and many people choose them as an alternative to sugar.

Now, scientists at the University of Adelaide are taking a closer look at whether certain sugar substitutes could influence the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Previous large population studies have suggested that people who regularly consume low-calorie sweeteners may have a higher risk of the disease, but researchers say the biological reasons behind that association remain unclear.

In their latest study, that’s set to be completed later this year, the team aims to uncover what may be happening inside the body.

“Many people who are looking to manage their weight or sugar levels choose low-calorie sweeteners because they believe they’re healthier than sugar,” Associate Professor Tongzhi Wu said in a news release. “But while sweeteners were designed to replace sugar without the extra calories, growing evidence suggests they may not be as metabolically neutral as once thought.

“In this study we’re trying to establish how sweeteners affect glucose absorption and excretion in the body, whether they alter the composition of gut bacteria and if these changes may influence diabetes risk.

What the study looks like

To investigate, the research team is examining how different low-calorie sweeteners interact with the digestive system.

They’re exploring how various sweeteners affect the body's ability to regulate blood glucose, alter how glucose is absorbed in the intestine, and change the makeup of bacteria living in the gut. Researchers believe these three factors may play an important role in metabolic health.

Rather than assuming all sugar substitutes behave the same way, the study is designed to compare individual sweeteners to determine whether some have a greater effect than others.

By studying healthy adults under controlled conditions, the team hopes to better understand how these products influence glucose regulation and whether changes in the gut microbiome contribute to those effects.

Understanding the science

Investigators say their work could help explain why some observational studies have found a connection between regular sweetener use and type 2 diabetes.

If certain sweeteners affect glucose absorption or gut bacteria in ways that interfere with blood sugar control, it may provide a biological explanation for those earlier findings.

The ultimate goal is to identify which sweeteners may be less likely to affect blood sugar regulation, giving consumers and healthcare providers more evidence-based information when making dietary choices.

“People often think of sweeteners as a simple swap for sugar, but the science isn't that straightforward,” Professor Chris Rayner said in the news release. “While these products can help reduce sugar intake, we still don't fully understand how they influence the body’s metabolism over the long term.

“By comparing some of the world’s most used sweeteners, we hope to identify whether certain products affect the body differently and provide evidence that can help inform future dietary advice.”