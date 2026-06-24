Can five minutes of prayer help ease pain and anxiety?

A randomized clinical trial found that five minutes of in-person prayer was linked to greater reductions in pain and anxiety than listening to soft music.

Researchers followed 180 primary care patients immediately after treatment and again two and six weeks later.

Anxiety improvements persisted for at least six weeks, while pain relief was strongest immediately and at two weeks.

For many Americans, prayer is already part of daily life and personal wellness. Now, a new study published in The Annals of Family Medicine suggests that a brief, five-minute prayer session may provide some relief for people dealing with pain and anxiety.

Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine examined a practice known as proximal intercessory prayer, or PIP. In this approach, a trained volunteer prays in person for another individual. The researchers wanted to see whether this type of prayer, used alongside standard medical care, could influence how patients felt after their appointments.

The findings point to prayer as a possible complementary option rather than a replacement for traditional treatment. Researchers noted that the intervention was well accepted by participants and no adverse events were reported.

"Proximal intercessory prayer was safe, effective, and well-received as complementary treatment for pain and anxiety," lead author Katherine Jacobson, MD, said in a news release. "It may be a low-cost, non-pharmacologic, effective adjunct to standard care with particular relevance for underserved populations."

How the study worked

The trial involved 180 adults receiving care at a university family medicine practice. Participants had clinically significant pain, anxiety, or both. Pain levels were measured using a 0-to-10 scale, while anxiety symptoms were evaluated using the GAD-7 questionnaire.

After their medical visits, participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups. One group received five minutes of Christian intercessory prayer from a trained volunteer, including laying on of hands. The comparison group spent five minutes listening to soft music.

Researchers assessed participants immediately afterward and then followed up again two weeks and six weeks later to see whether any changes lasted over time.

What the results mean for consumers

Both groups experienced improvements, but patients who received prayer generally reported greater reductions in pain and anxiety. Pain scores improved more immediately after the intervention and remained better than the music group at the two-week mark, although the difference was no longer statistically significant after six weeks.

Anxiety reductions were more durable. Participants in the prayer group experienced larger decreases right away, and those improvements were still evident at both the two-week and six-week follow-ups.

Researchers also found that Black participants experienced larger reductions in pain and anxiety than other participants. In addition, 97% of people who received prayer said they were neutral or favorable toward having the option available during future medical visits.

The authors concluded that brief, in-person prayer may serve as a low-cost, non-drug complement to conventional care. However, the study evaluated prayer as an addition to standard treatment, not as a substitute for it.

“The prayer intervention was effective regardless of the patient’s faith or no faith,” co-author Joshua W. Brown, Ph.D., said in the news release. “Our findings add to research showing how prayer changes brain function in ways that promote health.”