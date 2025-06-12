Bugaboo recalls high chairs after injuries

Bugaboo is recalling more than 18,000 high chairs because they can fall over and harm babies.

The high chairs reportedly caused 13 injuries due to loose screws.

Bugaboo is offering a repair kit to owners of the recalled high chairs.

Bugaboo North America is recalling around 18,280 of its Giraffe high chairs after the chairs' legs detached and injured babies, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The CPSC said there is a "risk of serious injury or death to babies" because the legs of the high chair can detach if their connecting screws aren't properly tightened during assembly.

Bugaboo received 22 reports of the legs detaching from the high chairs, which caused 13 minor injuries, the CPSC said.

The Giraffe high chairs sold for around $380 at Nordstrom, other specialty stores nationwide and online at Bugaboo and Amazon from May 2023 through April 2025, the CPSC said.

The recalled high chairs came in various colors with following item codes:

Blue: 200008005

200008005 Black: 200008004

200008004 Neutral Wood/White: 200008002

200008002 Warm Wood/Gray: 200008003

200008003 White: 200008001

What to do

Owners should stop using the high chairs and wait to get a free repair kit including an Allen key and new screws to install into the product’s legs, the CPSC said.

Bugaboo is contacting known purchasers of the highchairs directly.