BMW recalls nearly 41,000 X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i vehicles

BMW of North America is recalling 40,736 2022-2024 X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i vehicles. The second-row seat side door locking modules may not function properly and allow the doors to be unlocked with a single motion. Doors that can be inadvertently unlocked and unlatched may open unexpectedly, increasing the risk of injury to rear seat occupants.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 206, "Door Locks and Door Retention Components."

What to do

Dealers will replace the second-row seat side door locking modules, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 14, 2025. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, check the NHTSA recall page.

