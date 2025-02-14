Bird flu cases among veterinarians raise concerns

A new survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5) virus infections are more widespread among veterinary practitioners than previously thought.

The study, which focused on bovine veterinary practitioners, underscores the potential for undetected transmission of the virus, raising important implications for public health practices.

HPAI A(H5) virus infections have been known to affect humans who are exposed to infected dairy cattle. The current outbreak of the virus was first detected in March 2024. Since then, human cases among dairy farm workers have been identified, with most infections being mild and detected through enhanced surveillance.

Key findings

The CDC's serosurvey, conducted in September 2024, involved 150 bovine veterinary practitioners with recent cattle exposure. A serosurvey is a study that involves testing blood samples from a group of individuals to detect the presence of specific antibodies.

The results showed that three practitioners had evidence of a recent HPAI A(H5) infection. Notably, two of these practitioners had no known exposure to infected animals, and one practiced in states without reported infections in cattle. These findings suggest that the virus may be present in dairy cattle in states where it has not yet been officially identified.

The CDC said the study highlights the need for systematic surveillance to rapidly identify HPAI A(H5) infections in dairy cattle, milk, and humans exposed to cattle. Such measures are crucial for ensuring appropriate hazard assessments and preventing further spread.

The CDC has recommended offering antiviral medications and molecular testing to asymptomatic workers with high exposure to infected animals.

The serosurvey's findings indicate that HPAI A(H5) infections might be underestimated due to the lack of symptoms among infected individuals. None of the practitioners with positive serology results reported respiratory or influenza-like symptoms.