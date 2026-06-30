Big boots to fill: Why more kids are looking at careers in the trades

More kids are eyeing the trades: Seven in 10 Gen Alpha children familiar with skilled trades say they'd consider a blue-collar career.

Demand remains strong: Electricians, plumbers, welders, and HVAC technicians can earn solid pay without taking on major student debt.

Explore careers early: Summer camps, apprenticeships, trade schools, and job-shadowing can help students find the right path.

For decades, many parents viewed a four-year college degree as the default path to success. But a new survey suggests today's kids may have different ideas.

The survey, commissioned by Red Wing Shoes, found that 70% of Gen Alpha children who are familiar with blue-collar careers say they would like to work in the trades when they grow up. The research also found that 85% of kids are interested in hands-on work, while 70% of parents would support a child pursuing a trade career.

Popular career choices included construction worker, electrician, welder, carpenter, and firefighter.

The findings arrive as many employers struggle to find enough skilled workers. Electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, welders, and other tradespeople remain in high demand across the country, often earning competitive wages without taking on significant student loan debt.

To help turn that interest into action, Red Wing launched its new "Big Boots to Fill" campaign and partnered with the Heavy Metal Summer Experience, which offers free hands-on camps that introduce high school students to careers in the skilled trades.

Why parents should pay attention

Trade careers aren't just alternatives to college anymore. Many offer paid apprenticeships, steady demand, opportunities to start a business, and salaries that can rival or exceed those of some degree-required professions.

Here are some actionable ways to explore the trades:

Visit a local trade school: Many vocational schools host open houses where students can tour workshops, try equipment, and talk with instructors.

Look for summer programs: Hands-on camps focused on welding, construction, robotics, automotive repair, and electrical work can help kids discover what they enjoy before making career decisions. Also, community colleges often offer low-cost introductory trade classes that can help students test-drive a career path.

Start with simple DIY projects: Building a bookshelf, repairing a bicycle, changing vehicle fluids, or helping with home improvement projects can expose kids to valuable skills.

Job-shadow a tradesperson: Many local contractors, electricians, plumbers, and mechanics are willing to let students observe a workday to learn what the job is really like.

Research apprenticeship programs: Unlike many college programs, apprenticeships often pay participants while they learn. Ask local unions about apprenticeship opportunities for high school juniors and seniors.

Explore earnings before choosing a path: The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows many skilled trades offer salaries well above the national median wage, especially after gaining experience or starting a business.

If this is something that interests you, don't wait until after graduation. For parents who have kids that are interested in the trades, the same advice applies: act now! Many students can begin exploring trade careers as early as middle school through clubs, shop classes, and summer programs.

Related: Home Depot's Path to Pro program is another resource worth exploring, as it offers students and job seekers free access to training, apprenticeships, and connections to employers looking for skilled workers.