For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 16

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with ABS systems and seat belt warnings.

Specialty vehicles, Volvo crossover are part of this week's auto recalls

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google


Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V137000

Issue: Loss of Rear ABS System

MakeModelModel Years
ARBOC SPECIALTY VEHICLESSPIRIT OF MOBILITY2018–2026
ARBOC SPECIALTY VEHICLESSPIRIT OF FREEDOM2018–2026

Volvo Car USA, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V136000

Issue: Seat Belt Warning System Malfunction/FMVSS 208

MakeModelModel Years
VOLVOEX302025–2026
VOLVOEX30CC2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes