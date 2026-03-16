Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 16

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V137000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|ARBOC SPECIALTY VEHICLES
|SPIRIT OF MOBILITY
|2018–2026
|ARBOC SPECIALTY VEHICLES
|SPIRIT OF FREEDOM
|2018–2026
Volvo Car USA, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V136000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|VOLVO
|EX30
|2025–2026
|VOLVO
|EX30CC
|2026
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.