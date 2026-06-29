Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 29

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Airstream, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V401000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|AIRSTREAM
|INTERSTATE
|2025–2027
|AIRSTREAM
|CLASSIC
|2026
Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V400000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|HYUNDAI
|TUCSON HYBRID
|2025–2026
|HYUNDAI
|TUCSON
|2025–2026
|HYUNDAI
|TUCSON PLUG-IN HYBRID
|2025–2026
General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V399000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|CHEVROLET
|EXPRESS
|2025–2026
|GMC
|SAVANA
|2025–2026
Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V398000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FOREST RIVER
|NO BOUNDARIES
|2025–2026
|FOREST RIVER
|IBEX
|2025–2026
|FOREST RIVER
|RPOD
|2025–2027
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.
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