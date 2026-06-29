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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 29

Hyundai, General Motors, and Airstream are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Airstream, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V401000

Issue: Printed Circuit Board May Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
AIRSTREAMINTERSTATE2025–2027
AIRSTREAMCLASSIC2026

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V400000

Issue: Instrument Panel Display Failure/FMVSS 101

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAITUCSON HYBRID2025–2026
HYUNDAITUCSON2025–2026
HYUNDAITUCSON PLUG-IN HYBRID2025–2026

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V399000

Issue: Improperly Tightened Steering Gear Assembly Nut

MakeModelModel Years
CHEVROLETEXPRESS2025–2026
GMCSAVANA2025–2026

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V398000

Issue: Electrical Shock from Mislabeled Circuit

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERNO BOUNDARIES2025–2026
FOREST RIVERIBEX2025–2026
FOREST RIVERRPOD2025–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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