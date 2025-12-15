Auto Safety Recall Derby — Week of Dec. 15, 2025

Derby “front-runners” (most concerning themes this week):
- Brakes: loss of power brake assist; brake pedal failure
- Fire risk: loose power cable on buses
- Visibility: rearview camera image may not display
The lineup
Visibility problems
NHTSA Recall: 25V821
Nissan North America, Inc.
Subject: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display (FMVSS 111)
- Infiniti QX80 (2025–2026)
- Nissan Armada (2025)
- Nissan Murano (2025)
Biggest “uh-oh” factor
NHTSA Recall: 25V823
Ford Motor Company
Subject: Loss of Power Brake Assist
- Ford Bronco (2025)
- Ford Expedition (2025)
- Ford F-150 (2025)
- Ford Ranger (2025)
- Lincoln Navigator (2025)
EV-ish compliance
NHTSA Recall: 25V830
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC
Subject: Insufficient Pedestrian Warning Sound (FMVSS 141)
- Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV 4MATIC (2024–2025)
Two-wheel trouble
NHTSA Recall: 25V834
Zero Motorcycles Inc.
Subject: Loss of Drive Power from Incorrect Fasteners in Motor Controller
- Zero DSR/X (2023)
Air bag alert
NHTSA Recall: 25V837
BMW of North America, LLC
Subject: Air Bag May Deploy Improperly
- BMW X5 (2026)
- BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid (2026)
- BMW X6 (2026)
- BMW X7 (2026)
Two-wheel trouble
NHTSA Recall: 25V838
Ducati North America
Subject: Front or Rear Wheel May Lock Up
- Ducati Panigale V2 (2025)
- Ducati Streetfighter (2025–2026)
Fire watch
NHTSA Recall: 25V839
Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.
Subject: Loose Power Cable May Cause Fire
- Micro Bird G5 Transit Bus (2022–2026)
- Micro Bird T-Series Transit Bus (2022–2023, 2025)
Fire watch
NHTSA Recall: 25V840
Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.
Subject: Loose Power Cable May Cause Fire
- Micro Bird G5 School Bus (2021–2026)
- Micro Bird MB II School Bus (2022–2025)
- Micro Bird T-Series School Bus (2022–2025)
Mobility equipment
NHTSA Recall: 25V841
ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC
Subject: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock
- ARBOC Spirit of Freedom (2025)
- ARBOC Spirit of Mobility (2025)
Mobility equipment
NHTSA Recall: 25V842
ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC
Subject: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock
- ARBOC Spirit of Freedom (2025)
Fire watch
NHTSA Recall: 25V843
Micro Bird USA LLC
Subject: Loose Power Cable May Cause Fire
- Micro Bird G5 Transit Bus (2026)
Not a car, still a hazard
NHTSA Recall: 25V844
Keystone RV Company
Subject: Patio Railing Kit May Be Missing Components
- Keystone Carbon (2026)
- Keystone Impact (2026)
Lights out
NHTSA Recall: 25V845
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Subject: Headlights May Fail (FMVSS 108)
- Alfa Romeo Giulia (2024)
Brakes again
NHTSA Recall: 25V846
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Subject: Brake Pedal Failure
- Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV (2024)
- Dodge Hornet PHEV (2024)
Label trouble
NHTSA Recall: 25V847
Jayco, Inc.
Subject: Incorrect Weight Information on Label (FMVSS 120)
- Entegra Qwest (2026)
- Jayco Melbourne (2025)
- Jayco Melbourne Prestige (2026)
```