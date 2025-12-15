For Businesses
Auto Safety Recall Derby — Week of Dec. 15, 2025

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest automotive recalls, including brake failures and fire risks in popular vehicle models.

Backup-camera blackouts, brake assist loss, fire risks top the recall list this week

Derby “front-runners” (most concerning themes this week):
  • Brakes: loss of power brake assist; brake pedal failure
  • Fire risk: loose power cable on buses
  • Visibility: rearview camera image may not display

The lineup

Visibility problems
NHTSA Recall: 25V821
Nissan North America, Inc.
Subject: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display (FMVSS 111)
  • Infiniti QX80 (2025–2026)
  • Nissan Armada (2025)
  • Nissan Murano (2025)
View recall on NHTSA
Biggest “uh-oh” factor
NHTSA Recall: 25V823
Ford Motor Company
Subject: Loss of Power Brake Assist
  • Ford Bronco (2025)
  • Ford Expedition (2025)
  • Ford F-150 (2025)
  • Ford Ranger (2025)
  • Lincoln Navigator (2025)
View recall on NHTSA
EV-ish compliance
NHTSA Recall: 25V830
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC
Subject: Insufficient Pedestrian Warning Sound (FMVSS 141)
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV 4MATIC (2024–2025)
View recall on NHTSA
Two-wheel trouble
NHTSA Recall: 25V834
Zero Motorcycles Inc.
Subject: Loss of Drive Power from Incorrect Fasteners in Motor Controller
  • Zero DSR/X (2023)
View recall on NHTSA
Air bag alert
NHTSA Recall: 25V837
BMW of North America, LLC
Subject: Air Bag May Deploy Improperly
  • BMW X5 (2026)
  • BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid (2026)
  • BMW X6 (2026)
  • BMW X7 (2026)
View recall on NHTSA
Two-wheel trouble
NHTSA Recall: 25V838
Ducati North America
Subject: Front or Rear Wheel May Lock Up
  • Ducati Panigale V2 (2025)
  • Ducati Streetfighter (2025–2026)
View recall on NHTSA
Fire watch
NHTSA Recall: 25V839
Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.
Subject: Loose Power Cable May Cause Fire
  • Micro Bird G5 Transit Bus (2022–2026)
  • Micro Bird T-Series Transit Bus (2022–2023, 2025)
View recall on NHTSA
Fire watch
NHTSA Recall: 25V840
Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.
Subject: Loose Power Cable May Cause Fire
  • Micro Bird G5 School Bus (2021–2026)
  • Micro Bird MB II School Bus (2022–2025)
  • Micro Bird T-Series School Bus (2022–2025)
View recall on NHTSA
Mobility equipment
NHTSA Recall: 25V841
ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC
Subject: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock
  • ARBOC Spirit of Freedom (2025)
  • ARBOC Spirit of Mobility (2025)
View recall on NHTSA
Mobility equipment
NHTSA Recall: 25V842
ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC
Subject: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock
  • ARBOC Spirit of Freedom (2025)
View recall on NHTSA
Fire watch
NHTSA Recall: 25V843
Micro Bird USA LLC
Subject: Loose Power Cable May Cause Fire
  • Micro Bird G5 Transit Bus (2026)
View recall on NHTSA
Not a car, still a hazard
NHTSA Recall: 25V844
Keystone RV Company
Subject: Patio Railing Kit May Be Missing Components
  • Keystone Carbon (2026)
  • Keystone Impact (2026)
View recall on NHTSA
Lights out
NHTSA Recall: 25V845
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Subject: Headlights May Fail (FMVSS 108)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia (2024)
View recall on NHTSA
Brakes again
NHTSA Recall: 25V846
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Subject: Brake Pedal Failure
  • Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV (2024)
  • Dodge Hornet PHEV (2024)
View recall on NHTSA
Label trouble
NHTSA Recall: 25V847
Jayco, Inc.
Subject: Incorrect Weight Information on Label (FMVSS 120)
  • Entegra Qwest (2026)
  • Jayco Melbourne (2025)
  • Jayco Melbourne Prestige (2026)
View recall on NHTSA

Check your vehicle (free fix if affected)

To find out if your specific vehicle is part of a recall, enter your license plate or vehicle identification number (VIN) in the recall look-up tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership and make an appointment to get it fixed for FREE.

NHTSA Recall Look-up Tool (VIN / License Plate)

Stay informed

