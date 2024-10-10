Are iPhones losing their luster with teens?

Laura, a Virginia mom and personal trainer, was chatting with a client and said she was surprised when her teen-aged son turned up his nose at her offer to get him a new iPhone. "Aw mom, they're no fun. Everybody's getting flip phones. You can actually call people on them," he protested.

It might sound odd but there is a growing trend of teenagers choosing flip phones over smartphones. This shift is bring driven by a few key factors:

Mental health concerns: Many teens are becoming aware of the negative impacts of smartphones and social media on their mental well-being. They feel overwhelmed by the constant connectivity, pressure to maintain an online persona, and the addictive nature of social media apps.

Desire for simpler lives: Some teens are choosing to simplify their lives and reduce their screen time. Flip phones offer basic communication features without the distractions and complexities of smartphones.

Cost-effectiveness: Flip phones are generally cheaper than smartphones, both in terms of the device itself and the monthly phone plan.

Nostalgia and trendiness: Flip phones can be seen as a retro fashion statement and a way to stand out from the crowd.

There's also the problem of social media. TikTok and the other platforms are blamed for purposely luring teens and younger children with alluring and constantly scrolling attractions that make their virtual addicts.

Governments and public interest groups have called for tighter regulations of smartphones and social media and some states have filed suits aimed at protecting children.

Small but gaining momentum

While this trend is still relatively small, it's gaining momentum. A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that nearly three-quarters of U.S. teens say they feel happy or peaceful when they don’t have their phones with them.

In a survey published Monday, Pew also found that despite the positive associations with going phone-free, most teens have not limited their phone or social media use.

And in fact, most teens said smartphones make it easier be creative and pursue hobbies, while 45% said it helps them do well in school. They said the benefits of having a smartphone outweigh the harms for people their age. Nearly all U.S. teens (95%) have access to a smartphone, according to Pew.

Nevertheless, early signs point to a resurgence of interest in flip phones and other simpler gadgets, including the Apple Watch.

Evidence of Growth

Increased Sales: While exact figures are hard to come by, reports indicate a noticeable rise in flip phone sales. For example, one carrier reported a 44% increase in flip phone sales in 2023.

Social Media Buzz: #flip phone is trending on platforms like TikTok, with users showcasing their "dumb phones" and the benefits of a less digital life.

Media Coverage: Major news outlets like CNBC, PBS, and The Independent are reporting on this phenomenon, further amplifying its reach.

It's interesting to note that, like Laura's son, there are at least some teens who have never thought of making a call on their smartphone. Could it be that parents will once again be complaining that their kids are yakking on the phone all the time?