Americans are piling up credit card debt, raising questions about consumer finances

Credit card debt hits a new record: Americans owed $1.29 trillion on their credit cards at the end of September, an increase of $22 billion in just three months and $52 billion over the past year.

Household debt keeps climbing: Total U.S. household debt reached $19.1 trillion in the third quarter of 2026, while the percentage of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency increased.

A mixed signal for the economy: Rising credit card balances may indicate consumers are continuing to spend, but they also raise concerns that some households are increasingly relying on borrowed money to make ends meet.

Americans are putting more purchases on their credit cards, pushing outstanding balances to another record high and raising questions about the financial health of the U.S. consumer.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, released November 10, credit card balances increased by $22 billion during the third quarter, reaching $1.29 trillion.

That's a 1.7% increase from the previous quarter and approximately 4.2% more than a year earlier.

The increase comes as American households continue to struggle with the cumulative effects of inflation, elevated borrowing costs and other pressures on family budgets.

While rising credit card balances can be a sign of healthy consumer spending, they can also indicate that some households are turning to borrowed money to maintain their standard of living.

The distinction is important because consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. If households are increasingly financing purchases with debt they cannot comfortably repay, today's spending could come at the expense of tomorrow's economic growth.

Are consumers spending more or struggling to get by?

The New York Fed's report presents a somewhat contradictory picture of the American consumer.

On one hand, consumers continue to borrow and spend, suggesting that the economy has retained some momentum despite persistent affordability concerns.

On the other hand, outstanding credit card debt has risen substantially in recent years, potentially leaving more households vulnerable to financial setbacks.

Credit card balances have increased by approximately 61% over the past five years, according to an analysis of the Fed's data by American Banker. The total first crossed the $1 trillion threshold in 2023.

However, the rising dollar amount doesn't necessarily mean consumers are becoming less financially responsible. Inflation has increased the cost of purchases, and higher spending can translate into larger balances even when households aren't purchasing more goods and services.

The Fed's figures also include charges that consumers pay off in full each month, meaning the total doesn't represent only debt being carried from one billing cycle to the next. Still, for households that cannot pay their balances in full, credit cards can become an expensive way to cover routine expenses.

More debt is falling behind on payments

Perhaps the more troubling finding in the report concerns the overall increase in delinquent household debt. The New York Fed found that 5% of outstanding household debt was in some stage of delinquency at the end of September, up from 4.7% in the previous quarter.

That suggests a growing portion of household borrowing is experiencing repayment problems.

However, there was some encouraging news specifically concerning credit cards.

The annualized share of credit card balances newly becoming seriously delinquent — meaning payments were at least 90 days overdue — declined from 7.05% in the third quarter of 2025 to 6.87% in the third quarter of 2026.

That improvement suggests that while Americans are carrying more credit card debt, the rate at which previously current balances are falling seriously behind has eased slightly.

The results are not consistent with a widespread consumer credit crisis, but they do suggest that financial pressures remain significant for some borrowers.

Lower-income households are under the greatest pressure

A separate analysis published by New York Fed researchers alongside the quarterly report suggests the financial strain is not being felt equally.

Researchers found that credit card delinquencies increased sharply between 2022 and 2024, particularly among borrowers living in lower-income neighborhoods.

Although delinquency rates have shown signs of stabilizing, the gap between borrowers in lower-income and higher-income communities has widened.

The researchers pointed to several contributing factors, including inflation, higher borrowing costs and the depletion of pandemic-era savings.

They also found that lenders issued a greater share of new credit cards to borrowers with lower credit scores during the pandemic. Those accounts subsequently experienced higher rates of financial distress.

The findings suggest that the overall strength of consumer spending may be masking significant differences in the financial condition of American households.

Higher-income consumers may have enough income and savings to continue spending comfortably, while lower-income households may be increasingly dependent on credit to cover expenses.

Other household debts are rising, too

Credit cards are only part of the picture. The New York Fed reported that total household debt increased by $334 billion during the third quarter, reaching $19.1 trillion.

Mortgage balances rose by $257 billion to approximately $13.4 trillion, although the Fed said about half of that increase reflected balances being reported again after a gap in the previous quarter.

Auto loan balances increased by $21 billion to $1.73 trillion, while student loan balances rose by $5 billion to $1.66 trillion.

Home equity lines of credit increased by $23 billion to $481 billion, the largest quarterly increase in that category since 2005.

The expansion of household borrowing suggests Americans remain willing and able to take on debt, but it also means that more household income may be committed to future repayments.

What does it mean for the economy?

The latest figures suggest the American consumer is neither collapsing under the weight of debt nor entirely free of financial stress.

There are reasons for optimism. Credit card delinquency trends have improved slightly, and the New York Fed said the overall credit quality of mortgage loans remains strong.

"Although delinquency transition rates for housing debts have crept up, the overall credit quality of these loans remains strong," said Donghoon Lee, an economic research advisor at the New York Fed.

But the record credit card balances and widening financial divide between income groups also provide reasons for caution.

If consumers continue adding debt faster than their incomes grow, they may eventually have to reduce spending to meet their monthly payments. That could weaken retail sales and other consumer-driven sectors of the economy.

The key question heading into 2027 is whether Americans are borrowing because they feel financially confident — or because they increasingly have little choice.