Amazon's Black Friday sales start November 19

Amazon's Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday sales will run November 19-30, featuring millions of deals across popular brands and product categories.

Shoppers can find discounts on everything from toys and electronics to kitchen appliances, holiday decorations, and Thanksgiving groceries.

New deals will drop daily, while Amazon is also introducing shopping tools to help customers track prices, find gifts, and keep an eye on upcoming discounts.

If you're planning to do some holiday shopping online this year, Amazon is getting ready to roll out one of its biggest sales events of the season. The retailer announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday promotions will return November 19-30, giving shoppers nearly two weeks to browse millions of deals.

The event will feature discounts across a wide range of categories, including electronics, beauty, fashion, toys, home goods, and kitchen essentials. Amazon is also bringing back daily deal drops and adding several ways for customers to discover savings while getting ready for the holidays.

"Customers count on Amazon for low prices and great selection every day, not just during the holidays," Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a news release.

"This Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday, we're taking that even further with thousands of deals on the most-loved gifts with new themed deals dropping every day. Plus, Alexa for Shopping acts as a personal holiday shopping expert — creating lists, tracking prices, setting deal alerts, and doing the deal hunting — making it easier than ever to find great gifts at great prices."

What shoppers can expect from this year's deals

Amazon says customers will find discounts from brands including LEGO, Hasbro, Samsung, Bose, Anker, and KitchenAid. Some advertised savings include up to 50% off select fashion, up to 40% off select beauty products and toys, and up to 35% off select electronics.

There will also be deals for shoppers preparing their homes for the holidays. Select artificial Christmas trees will be discounted by up to $500, while select TVs will be marked down by up to $600. Customers can also find savings on kitchen appliances, cookware, bakeware, holiday decorations, and stocking stuffers priced under $5.

One feature returning this year is Amazon's daily themed deal drops. The retailer will introduce 12 days of deals covering categories like toys, technology, fashion, beauty, premium gifts, and stocking stuffers. For the first time, deals will drop twice on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, at midnight and 8 a.m. Pacific time, with discounts reaching up to 60%.

Customers can also use Alexa for Shopping to track prices, set deal alerts, and organize holiday shopping lists. Amazon says shoppers can check up to 365 days of pricing history on product pages, too.

What this means for holiday shoppers

With sales running for nearly two weeks, customers won't necessarily have to wait until Black Friday itself to start looking for gifts. However, Amazon notes that deals are available only while supplies last, so certain products may sell out before the promotion ends.

The extended shopping window also gives consumers an opportunity to compare prices and spread out their holiday purchases rather than trying to get everything done in one day.

Amazon's price-tracking features could be particularly useful for shoppers who have specific items in mind. Instead of purchasing something simply because it's advertised as a Black Friday deal, customers can review its pricing history and set alerts to see when the price drops.

For anyone planning to shop this season, November 19 is a date worth keeping in mind. With new promotions appearing throughout the event, checking back during the sale could help shoppers find discounts on items still left on their holiday lists.