8 ALDI shopping secrets that can save you hundreds each year

Shop the deals first: Walk the store before buying, grab markdowns, and build meals around what's on sale.

Compare prices: ALDI isn't always cheapest — check unit prices and buy national brands elsewhere when sales are better.

Avoid impulse buys: Skip unnecessary ALDI Finds, freeze markdowns, and use the Twice as Nice Guarantee on new store-brand products.

ALDI has earned a loyal following by keeping prices low, but simply shopping there isn't enough to maximize your savings.

The chain's smaller stores, private-label focus, and no-frills approach already help keep grocery bills down. But shoppers who consistently spend the least know that ALDI rewards strategy just as much as bargain hunting.

The biggest savings don't come from buying everything in sight — they come from knowing when to buy, what to skip, and how to let the store's pricing work in your favor.

Here are eight ALDI shopping secrets that can help stretch your grocery budget even further.

1. Shop ALDI backward

Most shoppers enter ALDI with a shopping list and immediately begin filling their cart. Instead, try making one quick lap around the entire store before buying anything.

This simple habit gives you a chance to spot markdowns on meat, produce, bakery items, and refrigerated foods before you've committed to a week's worth of meals. Rather than forcing your menu to fit your shopping list, let the discounts help decide what's for dinner.

You'll also get a better sense of produce quality. Some days the berries, avocados, or lettuce look fantastic. Other days you may be better off choosing frozen options or skipping that item altogether.

Shopping this way makes your grocery budget far more flexible and often leads to meals you hadn't considered.

Pro tip: Instead of writing "chicken tacos" on your meal plan, write "protein tacos." If discounted pork, turkey, or steak catches your eye, you've instantly saved money without changing dinner very much.

2. Master your store's markdown routine

Every ALDI store has its own rhythm.

Items approaching their sell-by date are often discounted with brightly colored stickers, especially meat, bakery products, refrigerated foods, and produce. Those markdowns can cut prices dramatically, but timing matters.

Some ALDI locations discount products first thing in the morning. Others wait until later in the day after employees have worked through overnight deliveries.

Spend a few weeks paying attention, or simply ask an employee when your location typically marks down fresh items. Knowing that schedule turns bargain hunting from luck into a routine.

Pro tip: If you find markdown meat you'll use within a month or two, freeze it immediately. A deep discount today can become next month's inexpensive dinner.

3. Don't let 'ALDI Finds' empty your wallet

The middle aisle is where ALDI Finds live and they have become an attraction unto themselves.

One week you'll find patio furniture. The next week it's espresso machines, camping gear, cast-iron cookware, children's toys, or holiday decorations.

Some ALDI Finds are outstanding bargains, while others simply feel like bargains because shoppers know they may disappear next week. That's exactly why they're so tempting and why some shoppers have labeled ALDI Finds as the “Aisle of Shame,” as it’s very easy to leave with unplanned purchases.

With that said, before adding anything from the aisle to your cart, pause and ask yourself: Did I come here planning to buy this? Would I still buy it if it wasn't labeled "limited-time?" If the answer is no, you're probably responding to urgency, not any real value.

Pro tip: Take a photo instead of buying an ALDI Find immediately. If you're still thinking about it after you've finished your shopping, and it still fits your budget, go back and grab it. Otherwise, leave it for the next shopper to overspend on.

4. ALDI isn't always the cheapest — and that's okay

One of the biggest myths about ALDI is that every single item costs less than everywhere else. That's simply not true.

Aldi usually shines on fresh produce, dairy, eggs, cheese, pantry staples, frozen vegetables, and private-label products.

But national brands like cereal, soda, chips, toothpaste, paper towels, and laundry detergent can often be purchased for less at traditional grocery stores when using digital coupons, loyalty rewards, or buy-one-get-one promotions.

Pro tip: Buy about 80 to 90% of your groceries at ALDI, then stop at another grocery store only for a handful of heavily discounted weekly specials.

5. Let unit prices do the math for you

Price tags at ALDI can often be deceiving. Specifically, a smaller package often looks like a better bargain simply because the sticker price is lower.

Instead, train yourself to glance at the price per ounce, pound, or serving listed on the shelf tag and compare similar products that way. Sometimes buying the larger package will save you money and other times the opposite is true.

This habit becomes especially useful when comparing products like cheese, coffee, cereal, snacks, meat, and frozen foods. A few seconds of math can save far more than clipping coupons ever could.

Pro tip: If you're only feeding one or two people, don't buy the largest package unless you'll actually finish it. Paying a little more per ounce is still cheaper than throwing half of it away.

6. Build your meals around bargains — not recipes

Many shoppers write detailed grocery lists based on recipes they found online. Instead, reverse the process.

See what's discounted first, then build meals around those ingredients.

If chicken is marked down, maybe tacos become chicken fajitas. If mushrooms and spinach are discounted, pasta night suddenly becomes creamy mushroom pasta.

This approach dramatically reduces impulse purchases while helping you take advantage of ALDI's everyday low prices. It also introduces more variety into your weekly menu.

Pro tip: Keep five or six "flexible meals" in your rotation that can use almost any protein or vegetable depending on what's on sale.

7. Don't overlook ALDI's Twice as Nice Guarantee

Trying unfamiliar products always carries some risk with it. That's where ALDI's Twice as Nice Guarantee comes into play.

Many ALDI-exclusive food products are covered by a policy that allows customers who aren't satisfied to receive both a replacement product and a refund. It removes much of the hesitation that comes with trying an unfamiliar private-label item.

The takeaway is that instead of assuming you'll prefer the national brand, give ALDI's version a chance. You just might discover a permanent way to reduce your grocery bill.

Pro tip: Always hang on to that receipt when trying several new ALDI products. If one doesn't meet your expectations, you'll have an easier time taking advantage of the guarantee.

8. Your freezer is your secret savings account

One of the easiest ways to waste money is throwing away food you intended to eat. Instead, start to think of your freezer as an extension of your pantry.

Discounted meat, bread, shredded cheese, cooked rice, soups, fresh herbs, and even milk can all be frozen for future meals.

Buying a marked-down rotisserie chicken or family pack of chicken breasts becomes much more economical when you divide everything into meal-sized portions before freezing.

You're not just preserving food but you're preserving your future grocery dollars.

Pro tip: Label freezer bags with both the contents and the date. It's amazing how quickly mystery packages become freezer burnt.