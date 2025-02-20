Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Naturipe recalls Berry Buddies snack packs in 13 states over undeclared allergens

Naturipe recalls Berry Buddies snack packs in 13 states due to undeclared allergens - Image via FDA

Snack pack recall affects 13 states due to hidden allergens

Naturipe Value Added Fresh LLC has issued a voluntary recall of its Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes snack packs (Lot Number 1097901) due to undeclared wheat and eggs.

The recall was announced on February 18, 2025 and subsequently posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 19, 2025. The issue stems from an incorrect label that failed to list wheat and eggs among the ingredients.

The affected products were distributed in 13 states—Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin—at Kroger and Meijer stores. About 694 cases have been identified. The company has removed these items from store shelves and is coordinating with regulatory agencies.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes snack packs
  • 2.1 oz (60 grams) packages
  • Naturipe branding on the packaging
  • Includes fresh berries and mini pancakes

Identifiers:

  • Lot Number: 1097901
  • Best By Date: 02/25/2025
  • This information is printed on the back of the package, near the barcode

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold in Kroger and Meijer stores across Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin
  • Sold between early February 2025 and February 18, 2025

What should buyers do?

Safe use or disposal:

  • Consumers with wheat or egg allergies should not consume the product
  • Products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund
  • If returning is not possible, discard the snack pack according to local waste guidelines

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact customer support at 1-239-598-6045 or by email at info@naturipefarms.com
  • Ask about a prepaid return label if needed
  • Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST

Health and safety advice:

  • Individuals with wheat or egg allergies who have consumed the product should watch for signs of an allergic reaction, which may include difficulty breathing, hives, swelling, or gastrointestinal distress
  • Seek medical attention if symptoms appear

Sources

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.