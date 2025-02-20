Naturipe recalls Berry Buddies snack packs in 13 states over undeclared allergens

Naturipe Value Added Fresh LLC has issued a voluntary recall of its Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes snack packs (Lot Number 1097901) due to undeclared wheat and eggs.
The recall was announced on February 18, 2025 and subsequently posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 19, 2025. The issue stems from an incorrect label that failed to list wheat and eggs among the ingredients.
The affected products were distributed in 13 states—Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin—at Kroger and Meijer stores. About 694 cases have been identified. The company has removed these items from store shelves and is coordinating with regulatory agencies.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes snack packs
- 2.1 oz (60 grams) packages
- Naturipe branding on the packaging
- Includes fresh berries and mini pancakes
Identifiers:
- Lot Number: 1097901
- Best By Date: 02/25/2025
- This information is printed on the back of the package, near the barcode
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold in Kroger and Meijer stores across Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin
- Sold between early February 2025 and February 18, 2025
What should buyers do?
Safe use or disposal:
- Consumers with wheat or egg allergies should not consume the product
- Products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund
- If returning is not possible, discard the snack pack according to local waste guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact customer support at 1-239-598-6045 or by email at info@naturipefarms.com
- Ask about a prepaid return label if needed
- Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- Individuals with wheat or egg allergies who have consumed the product should watch for signs of an allergic reaction, which may include difficulty breathing, hives, swelling, or gastrointestinal distress
- Seek medical attention if symptoms appear