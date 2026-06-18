What’s the biggest car–owning expense? It’s not fuel

New research finds that fuel is only part of the cost burden facing drivers, with auto loans and insurance representing major fixed expenses for U.S. households.

doxo's 2026 Auto Loan and Auto Insurance Market Spending Reports analyze the combined cost of vehicle ownership amid rising economic uncertainty.

The findings come as gasoline prices remain elevated nationwide, adding pressure to household transportation budgets.

In the last three months, gas prices have gone through the roof, but that’s hardly the biggest expense of owning a car. The fixed monthly costs are higher and still rising.

Seattle-based bill payment platform doxo this week released its 2026 U.S. Auto Loan & Auto Insurance Market Spending Reports, examining what Americans spend on two of the largest recurring expenses associated with vehicle ownership. According to the company, the research is intended to provide a clearer picture of the true cost of owning a car during a period of economic uncertainty.

The report arrives as motorists continue to contend with high fuel prices. While gasoline prices have fluctuated in recent weeks, they remain above levels seen a year ago in many parts of the country, keeping transportation costs in focus for consumers.

doxo argues that consumers often focus on the price at the pump while overlooking fixed costs that persist regardless of how much they drive. Auto loan payments and insurance premiums represent ongoing monthly obligations that can have a significant impact on household budgets, the company said.

The company's analysis combines spending data from its bill-payment network with market research to assess how much Americans devote to vehicle financing and insurance. By examining those expenses together, doxo said the reports offer a more comprehensive view of transportation costs than fuel prices alone.

What car owners spend

By grouping these categories, the 2026 reports reveal that the average American household with automotive obligations now pays a combined median of $595 per month ($7,140 annually) toward auto loans and auto insurance. In total, these two categories command a massive $754 billion slice of the broader $5.03 trillion annual household bills.

The findings underscore a broader challenge for consumers. Even if gasoline prices ease, households remain responsible for loan payments, insurance premiums, and other ownership costs that are largely unaffected by changes in driving habits.

With inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty continuing to influence household finances, doxo said understanding the full cost of vehicle ownership is becoming increasingly important for consumers looking to manage their budgets effectively.