Warning issued on Campbell's, Molly's Kitchen soups for containing wood

Twelve canned soups and one bowl product, including from Campbell's and Molly's Kitchen, may contain wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday in a public health alert.

The wood was mixed in with cilantro and the public health alert was issued after a recall for the cilantro, the USDA said.

The USDA said the products, including Campbell's Chicken Tortilla Soup, Molly's Kitchen Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup and Life Cuisine Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Taco Bowl, shipped to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Below is a table listing all the soups with the health warning and how they can be identified.

What to do

Buyers of the soups or the bowl should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

