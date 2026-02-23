Vitamin pills recalled due to Salmonella risk

Ambrosia Brands, LLC of New York is recalling certain lots of its Rosabella Moringa Capsules due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Seven illnesses, including three hospitalizations, have been reported nationwide, and federal health officials are investigating a possible link to the product.

Consumers are urged to immediately dispose of affected bottles, which were sold online nationwide beginning in February 2025.

Ambrosia Brands is recalling dozens of lots of its Rosabella Moringa Capsules after federal health officials warned the product may be contaminated with Salmonella, a potentially dangerous bacterium.

Salmonella infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with the bacteria often experience fever, diarrhea — which may be bloody — nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can enter the bloodstream and lead to more severe conditions, such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis, and arthritis.

What’s being recalled

The recall applies to Rosabella Moringa Capsules sold in 60-count white plastic bottles. The affected products were distributed nationwide through the company’s direct-to-consumer website, tryrosabella.com, and through TikTok Shop beginning in February 2025. The company said it is also aware of possible unauthorized third-party sales on platforms such as eBay and Shein.

Although none of the impacted lots were sold directly by Ambrosia Brands on Amazon.com, the company said it does not have authorized resellers on Amazon and advised consumers who purchased the product there to verify lot numbers.

To date, seven illnesses linked to Salmonella contamination have been reported across the United States, including three hospitalizations. According to the company, three of the reported illnesses may be connected to a single product. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a possible connection between the outbreak and Rosabella Moringa Capsules.

Affected expiration dates

The recall covers products with expiration dates ranging from March 2027 through November 2027. Affected lot numbers include:

Lots 5020591 through 5020596 (exp. 03/2027)

Lots 5030246 through 5030251 (exp. 04/2027)

Lots 5040270 through 5040279 (exp. 05/2027)

Lots 5050053 through 5050056 (exp. 06/2027)

Lots 5060069 through 5060080 (exp. 07/2027)

Lots 5080084 through 5080086 (exp. 09/2027)

Lots 5090107 through 5090118 (exp. 10/2027)

Lots 5100039 and 5100048 (exp. 11/2027)

All impacted lot numbers begin with “1356” as the SKU and end in “-1” or “-2” following the lot code. The lot code appears on the bottom of the bottle and is the middle seven digits printed above the expiration date.

No other Ambrosia Brands products are included in the recall.

The company said it has discontinued the use and purchase of raw moringa leaf powder from the supplier associated with the affected lots and is working closely with the FDA as the investigation continues.

Consumers who purchased the recalled capsules are advised not to consume, sell, or distribute the product and to dispose of it immediately.