Valley Springs bottled water recalled over contamination concerns

Nearly 651,000 gallons of bottled water recalled in Illinois and Wisconsin over sanitary concerns.

FDA classifies the action as a Class II recall, citing products bottled under “insanitary conditions.”

Recall remains ongoing; no press release has been issued by the company.

Valley Springs Artesian Gold, LLC is recalling nearly 651,000 units of bottled water distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin after federal regulators determined the products were bottled under insanitary conditions. Some bottles may have also been distributed to other states.

The recall, identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as Event ID 98410, was initiated voluntarily by the Portage, Wisconsin-based company on Feb. 6, 2026. The FDA classified the action as a Class II recall on Feb. 26, indicating that use of the product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, though the risk of serious harm is considered remote.

The recall covers three one-gallon (128 fl. oz.) plastic jug products with plastic caps:

Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC 0 31193-00701 9), totaling 379,868 units.

Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water with Fluoride Added (UPC 0 31193-01301 0), totaling 7,840 units.

Valley Springs Steamed Distilled Water (UPC 0 31193-00601 2), totaling 263,440 units.

What to know

In total, 651,148 units are affected. The FDA report lists “water was bottled under insanitary conditions” as the reason for the recall. The agency did not specify the exact nature of the sanitary deficiencies in its enforcement report.

The company notified consignees and/or the public using multiple communication methods, including combinations of email, fax, letter, press release, telephone, or in-person visits, according to the FDA filing. However, the enforcement report notes that no formal press release was issued specifically for the recall.

As of the FDA’s latest update, the recall remains ongoing and has not been terminated.

Consumers who purchased one-gallon Valley Springs bottled water products in Illinois or Wisconsin are advised to check the UPC codes and discontinue use of affected items. Retailers and distributors have been instructed to remove the products from sale.