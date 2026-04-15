USDA issues public health alert for mislabeled beef and pork products

The USDA issued a public health alert for certain raw beef and pork products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The products may contain sesame, which is not listed on the labels and could pose a risk to people with allergies.

No recall was issued because the items are no longer being sold, but consumers are urged not to eat them if still in their homes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for several raw beef and pork products after discovering they were misbranded and may contain an undeclared allergen.

According to the agency, the affected products may contain sesame — a federally recognized allergen — that is not declared on the product labels. Sesame can trigger serious or potentially life-threatening reactions in individuals with allergies.

The alert applies to products produced between Dec. 1, 2025, and April 6, 2026, under the “Quality Meat Sky Ranch Premium Provisions” brand. Items were sold in 1.5-pound clear plastic containers with various “sell by” dates extending into April 2026.

Inspection detected sesame oil

The FSIS said the issue was identified during a routine label review, which found that sesame oil had been used in the products but not disclosed on packaging. The products were distributed to retail locations in several states, including Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Florida.

Although the agency did not request a recall — because the products are no longer available for purchase — it warned that consumers may still have them in refrigerators or freezers.

FSIS is advising anyone who purchased the affected items not to consume them. Instead, consumers should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

No confirmed reports of illness have been linked to the products, but officials say the alert is intended to reduce the risk of allergic reactions among consumers who may still have the items at home.