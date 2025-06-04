USDA Issues Public Health Alert for ground beef over E. coli contamination risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, a potentially dangerous bacterium that can cause serious illness.

The alert applies to 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 85% Lean 15% Fat bearing “Use or Freeze By 06-19-25” and “06-20-25.” The products were produced on May 22 and May 23, 2025, and bear establishment number “EST. 4027” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Although a formal recall was not requested—as the products are no longer available for sale—FSIS is concerned that some consumers may still have the ground beef in their refrigerators or freezers. The beef was distributed to Whole Foods Market locations nationwide through distributors in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland.

The potential contamination was discovered when NPC Processing Inc., the Vermont-based producer, notified FSIS that the ground beef tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 after being shipped into commerce. So far, no illnesses have been reported, but health officials are urging caution.

Health risks and safety guidance

E. coli O157:H7 can cause severe dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, usually 2–8 days after exposure. In some cases, it can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure most common in young children and older adults. Symptoms include pallor, decreased urine output, and easy bruising. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical attention.

FSIS is reminding consumers to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F, verified with a food thermometer, to ensure safety. A complete food safety temperature chart is available at fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged not to eat it and should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

For questions about the alert, consumers and media can contact Danny Desautels, President of NPC Processing Inc., at 802-660-0496 (office), 802-310-7644 (cell), or via email at ddesautels@npcprocessing.com.

For general food safety concerns, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or visit foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF to report a problem.