U.S. home sales fall as rising mortgage rates keep buyers sidelined

U.S. existing-home sales fell 1.7% in July from June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.06 million.

The median sale price rose 2% from a year earlier to $434,100, extending the run of annual price increases to 37 months.

The figures point to a market constrained by mortgage rates and limited supply — not a broad collapse in demand or prices.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in July, as elevated mortgage rates continued to weigh on buyers, while tight inventory helped keep prices rising.

Existing-home sales fell 1.7% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.06 million, according to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) July report. Sales were nevertheless 0.7% higher than a year earlier and remained up 2.4% for the year to date.

The national median price for an existing home reached $434,100, up 2% from July 2025. It was the 37th consecutive month in which prices increased on an annual basis.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun took a “glass is half full” approach to the numbers.

“Home sales have been remarkably stable, even amid the rising mortgage rate environment of the past few months,” Yun said. “Year-to-date sales are up 2.4%, and there’s no doubt that the housing market would be thriving if average mortgage rates were to return near 6%.”

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.54% in July, up from 6.49% in June but below the 6.72% recorded a year earlier.

Supply remains tight

There were 1.54 million existing homes available for sale at the end of July, down 1.9% from June and 0.6% from a year earlier. That represented 4.6 months of supply at the current sales pace — unchanged both monthly and annually.

A supply level below the six months traditionally associated with a balanced market generally favors sellers. July’s figures suggest that buyers may have more negotiating room than during the pandemic-era frenzy, but inventory is still not plentiful enough to shift the national market decisively in their favor.

Homes took a median of 29 days to sell, compared with 28 days in June, and 29 days a year earlier. That relative stability also points to a slow market rather than a rapidly deteriorating one.

First-time buyers lose ground

First-time buyers accounted for 29% of July transactions, down sharply from 33% in June, although slightly above the 28% share recorded a year earlier. Cash purchases represented 26% of sales.

The fall in first-time-buyer participation suggests that households without existing housing equity remain especially exposed to high prices and financing costs. Affordability improved from a year ago, according to the NAR’s index, but that improvement has not yet translated into a strong revival in purchases.

Regional results were mixed. Sales rose 2% from June in the Northeast and were unchanged in the West, while declining 2% in the Midwest and 3.1% in the South. Annual price gains ranged from 0.2% in the West to 5.2% in the Northeast.

What it means for the housing market

July’s report offers little evidence of an imminent national housing crash. Distressed transactions remained just 2% of sales, prices continued to rise, and activity was slightly stronger than a year earlier.

Instead, the market appears stuck in a low-volume equilibrium. Many prospective buyers cannot comfortably afford current mortgage payments, while many existing owners are reluctant to surrender older, lower-rate loans. That reduces both demand and the number of homes coming onto the market.

A sustained decline in mortgage rates could release some pent-up demand, but it might also push prices higher unless listings and new construction rise at the same time. For buyers, that means lower rates would not automatically make homes cheaper. For sellers, modest inventory remains supportive of prices, although slower sales and longer marketing periods may require more realistic asking prices.