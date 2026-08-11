More sleep could mean better grades, study finds

College students in a new study increased their sleep by about 19 minutes a night when offered small financial rewards for meeting a seven-hour sleep goal.

Students who received the sleep intervention saw their average course performance increase by up to 0.089 grade points.

The biggest academic benefits were seen among freshmen and in STEM courses, while students also spent less time on screens at night.

Pulling an all-nighter to study may feel like a necessary part of college life, but new research suggests that getting more sleep could be a better strategy.

A study published in the Journal of Political Economy looked at whether encouraging college students to get more sleep could also improve their academic performance. At the start of the study, participants slept an average of just 6.6 hours per night, and only 43% were getting at least seven hours on weeknights. More than 85% missed that seven-hour mark on at least one school night each week.

Researchers wanted to see whether a relatively simple intervention could help students change those habits — and whether the extra sleep would translate into better grades.

How the sleep experiment worked

The researchers conducted a field experiment involving more than 1,100 university students in the U.S. Participants' sleep was tracked using Fitbit devices, while a custom smartphone app provided bedtime reminders, morning feedback, and for some students, financial incentives.

Students in the primary incentive group could receive about $4.75 per night for getting at least seven hours of sleep, with their sleep verified through the Fitbit trackers. The researchers also tested different combinations of reminders, feedback, and incentives, including immediate versus delayed rewards.

Participants completed weekly surveys covering areas including how they spent their time, stress, and mental health. They also completed tests involving creativity and quantitative problem-solving, allowing researchers to examine whether changes in sleep were accompanied by changes in other areas of students' lives.

Students slept longer — and their grades went up

During the four-week intervention, the share of weeknights when students got at least seven hours of sleep increased by 26%. On average, students slept about 19 minutes longer each weeknight. Some of that improvement stuck around after the incentives ended, with students still sleeping about eight additional minutes per night.

Academic performance improved, too. Students receiving the primary intervention earned semester course grades that were 0.075 to 0.089 grade points higher on average.

The effects were concentrated among freshmen and were particularly noticeable in STEM courses and classes held around midday. Students also developed more regular sleep schedules, reduced nighttime screen use, and shifted some studying from late evening to morning without changing their overall study time.

For students trying to balance studying with everything else college demands, the findings suggest that sacrificing sleep isn't necessarily the best way to squeeze in more academic work.

“Our results show that helping students sleep more — and sleep better — can boost academic performance just as effectively as traditional academic interventions, but at a fraction of the cost,” researcher Osea Giuntella said.