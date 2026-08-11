New Mexico court victory puts Meta under mounting legal pressure over child safety

Meta now faces $942 million in penalties and court-ordered remedies in New Mexico after a judge found its platforms constituted a public nuisance that harmed children.

Meta says it disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal, maintaining that it works to protect young users and that the case misrepresents its safety record.

The decision could have consequences far beyond New Mexico, giving states a potential roadmap for using consumer-protection and public-nuisance laws to challenge how social media platforms are designed.

Meta is facing one of its most consequential courtroom defeats over child safety after a New Mexico judge ordered the Facebook and Instagram parent company to pay an additional $567 million and make changes intended to reduce harms to young users.

The latest order brings Meta's total liability in the New Mexico case to $942 million, following a $375 million jury verdict in March. New Mexico became the first state to prevail at trial against a major technology company in a case accusing it of misleading consumers and endangering children.

The financial penalty is substantial, but the potentially bigger threat to Meta is what the case could mean for the way its products operate — and for similar lawsuits elsewhere.

What the court ordered Meta to do

The latest ruling came from Judge Bryan Biedscheid following the second phase of New Mexico's case. The court concluded that Meta's platforms constituted a public nuisance and contributed to harms affecting children and the wider community.

The $567 million is intended to fund efforts addressing those harms. According to the Associated Press, about $420 million is earmarked for youth treatment services, while additional money will support prevention and other programs. The ruling also calls for reforms involving age verification, addictive platform features, and measures aimed at combating child sexual exploitation.

That comes on top of the jury's March verdict.

After a lengthy trial, jurors found Meta liable under New Mexico's Unfair Practices Act for unfair or deceptive and unconscionable trade practices. They assessed the maximum $5,000 penalty for each of 75,000 violations, resulting in $375 million in civil penalties.

The state's case relied on internal Meta documents, testimony from former employees and experts, and evidence concerning how Facebook and Instagram operate. New Mexico argued that Meta knew about risks involving child sexual exploitation and young users' mental health while publicly portraying its services as safer than they actually were.

Meta plans to fight the ruling

Meta isn't conceding the case.

The company says it will appeal the latest decision and has defended its efforts to protect young people online. Meta maintains that it works to remove harmful content and bad actors and disputes New Mexico's characterization of its safety practices.

That means the $942 million liability and some of the court-ordered changes could remain tied up in litigation.