Don't trade in your car until you know this number

Knowing your car's Actual Cash Value (ACV) before visiting the dealership can keep you from accepting a lowball trade-in offer.

Getting a quote from CarMax, Carvana, or Kelley Blue Book gives you valuable leverage when negotiating your trade.

Negotiate your new car purchase and trade-in separately so it's easier to see where the dealership is making its profit.

Trading in your current vehicle is one of the easiest ways to lower the cost of buying a new one. It's super convenient, saves time, and lets you drive away without the hassle of selling your car yourself.

But that convenience can come at a price.

One of the smartest things you can do before walking into a dealership is find out your vehicle's Actual Cash Value (ACV), which is the amount your car is worth in today's wholesale market based on its age, mileage, condition, and local demand.

Without knowing your ACV, it's difficult to tell whether a trade-in offer is fair or whether you're leaving money on the table.

Why dealerships want your trade

Trade-ins are valuable to dealerships.

Some vehicles are resold on the dealer's used-car lot, while others are sent to auction. Either way, dealerships generally try to acquire vehicles for significantly less than what they expect to sell them for after accounting for reconditioning, transportation, and other costs.

That's why your trade-in value is an important part of the overall negotiation.

A lower trade-in offer can improve the dealership's profit on the entire deal, making it just as important as negotiating the purchase price of the new vehicle.

Get a third-party quote first

Before visiting a dealership, get an offer from at least one independent buyer.

Companies such as CarMax, Carvana, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, and Edmunds can provide an estimate (or even a firm purchase offer) that gives you a realistic benchmark.

You don't necessarily have to sell your vehicle to one of them.

Instead, you’ll want to use the third-party number as leverage with the dealership.

If your dealership offers $18,000 but CarMax offers $20,500, you now have objective evidence that your vehicle is worth more.

The bottom-line: Many dealerships will increase their trade-in offer rather than lose the sale.

Five smart tips to maximize your trade-in