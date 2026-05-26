Beverages recalled due to Salmonella risk

SKS Copack has recalled dozens of specialty beverage powders because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products were sold under brands including Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanale, and Denda in 25 states.

Consumers are urged not to consume the recalled products and may return them for a full refund.

SKS Copack, a California-based beverage manufacturer, is recalling a wide range of specialty beverage powders after a supplier warned that an ingredient may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Cerritos, Calif., company said the recall affects powdered beverage mixes sold under several brands, including Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanale, and Denda. The products were distributed through cafes, restaurants, and direct online sales in 25 states, including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Virginia.

The recall was initiated after SKS Copack received notice from supplier California Dairies Inc. that a lot of low-heat nonfat dry milk powder tested positive for Salmonella during routine testing.

No illnesses had been reported as of the FDA announcement.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread into the bloodstream and cause more severe complications.

What to do

Among the recalled products are matcha green tea powder, taro drink mix, horchata mix, milk tea powder, vanilla smoothie base, cappuccino mixes, yogurt powder, and ice cream mix. Affected lot codes and best-by dates are listed on the FDA recall notice.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled products immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a refund. SKS Copack said it has halted distribution of the affected products and is cooperating with the FDA during the investigation.

Consumers with questions can contact SKS Copack at (562) 404-8158 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific time.