Trump's withdrawal from international organizations endangers consumers, advocates say

Consumer groups say leaving international trade and development bodies could undermine efforts to stop unsafe products before they reach U.S. consumers.

Advocates point to rising cross-border e-commerce as a key vulnerability, with foreign-made goods often bypassing traditional safety checks.

The Consumer Federation of America warns that reduced international cooperation could strain already limited U.S. enforcement resources.

Consumer safety advocates are raising alarms that President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from dozens of international organizations could weaken global systems designed to prevent dangerous products from entering the U.S. marketplace.

Groups including the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) say exiting key forums—especially the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)—risks unraveling cooperative efforts that help regulators identify hazards, share data and respond quickly when unsafe products cross borders.

Global coordination seen as frontline defense

While U.S. agencies such as the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are responsible for enforcing domestic safety laws, consumer advocates say international coordination has become an essential first line of defense as supply chains and online shopping increasingly operate on a global scale.

“Products don’t wait at the border anymore,” said Courtney Griffin, CFA’s director of consumer product safety. “When a dangerous product is identified overseas, early warning and cooperation are often the only ways to stop it from spreading rapidly through online marketplaces and fulfillment centers.”

UNCTAD and similar bodies facilitate information sharing on product standards, regulatory best practices and emerging risks—tools advocates say are especially important for identifying unsafe goods before they reach U.S. consumers.

E-commerce strains traditional enforcement

The concerns come as cross-border e-commerce continues to surge, with U.S. consumers increasingly buying goods directly from overseas sellers through large online platforms.

Consumer groups note that many of these shipments enter the U.S. as small parcels, which often receive less scrutiny than bulk commercial imports. According to federal data, millions of low-value packages arrive in the U.S. each day, creating what advocates describe as a growing enforcement blind spot.

“International standards and cooperation help compensate for the reality that U.S. inspectors simply cannot open and test every package,” Griffin said.

Without international engagement, advocates warn, unsafe products—such as toys containing lead, faulty lithium-ion batteries or counterfeit safety equipment—could circulate longer before regulators are able to respond.

Developing economies and safety standards

CFA also stressed that international bodies play a critical role in helping developing countries strengthen their product safety and regulatory systems, reducing risks at the source.

Karim D. Marshall, CFA’s director of climate and energy policy, said organizations like UNCTAD help emerging manufacturers adopt safety and accountability practices that align with global standards.

“When countries lack strong regulatory systems, unsafe products don’t stay local—they end up in global markets, including the U.S.,” Marshall said. “Pulling out of these institutions makes it harder to address problems before they reach American families.”

Advocates argue that disengagement could ultimately increase the burden on U.S. agencies, forcing them to police risks that might otherwise have been mitigated earlier through international cooperation.

Limited resources raise stakes

Consumer groups say the withdrawal is especially concerning given longstanding resource constraints at agencies like the CPSC, which oversees thousands of product categories with a relatively small staff.

International data sharing and coordinated standards, they argue, help extend the reach of U.S. regulators by leveraging work done abroad.

“When the U.S. steps away from these tables, it loses visibility into emerging hazards and loses influence over the rules that govern global manufacturing,” Griffin said. “That doesn’t reduce risk—it shifts it onto consumers.”

What comes next

Consumer advocates are urging the administration and Congress to reconsider the withdrawals or, at minimum, preserve channels for international cooperation on product safety.

As online marketplaces continue to blur national boundaries, they warn that product safety increasingly depends on global engagement—regardless of where a product is made or sold.

“The question isn’t whether the U.S. can go it alone,” Griffin said. “It’s whether American consumers can afford for us to try.”

Case study: how dangerous products slip into U.S. homes

Children’s toys: millions recalled and tens of thousands injured

In a recent 22-month period, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced 44 toy recalls covering more than 21 million units of products posing hazards such as choking, lead poisoning and other serious injury risks. These recalls underscore persistent gaps in safety checks even as toy safety standards evolve.

Federal data also show hundreds of thousands of toy-related injuries annually — with an estimated 231,700 toy-related injuries in 2023 and dozens of deaths among children under age 14 in recent years — emphasizing that recalls are vital but reactive safety nets.

Many recalled toys were sold online, where international sellers and manufacturers can ship directly into the U.S., complicating oversight and standard enforcement. Advocates say international coordination helps flag hazards earlier and share safety data across borders.

Lithium-ion batteries: fire, burn and fire hazards

Lithium-ion batteries power a wide range of consumer products — from e-scooters to portable electronics and kids’ devices — but they carry known safety risks, including overheating that can lead to thermal runaway, fires and burns.

For example, more than 251,000 Yoto mini speakers designed for children were recalled after the lithium-ion batteries were found to overheat, melt or pose fire and burn hazards, prompting the CPSC to advise consumers to stop using them and request replacement batteries.

Other recent lithium-battery recalls have involved products such as portable power banks with hundreds of thousands of units recalled after multiple overheating or fire incidents.

Why it matters

Unsafe batteries and defective toys share a common challenge in today’s global marketplace: products made abroad and sold through online platforms can arrive quickly but escape early detection without robust international safety cooperation. Consumer groups say multilateral engagement helps regulators share hazard warnings and coordinate enforcement — a capability they worry will weaken as the U.S. exits key international fora.