Toy injuries sent this many children to the hospital in 2023

Hundreds of thousands of children are treated at hospitals every year after something goes wrong with a toy.

Hospital emergency departments treated around 231,700 toy-related injuries in 2023 for children aged 14 and younger, and an average of 226,300 toy-related injuries per year between 2016 and 2023, according to the latest figures from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Serious injuries involving toys remain rare and often involve scooters or balls, but over years add up to millions of children requiring medical attention.

The CPSC cautions that the toys are associated with the injuries and not necessarily the cause.

There was a 5% jump in toy-related injuries in 2023 from 2022, but due to a decline from 2016 and 2020, the CPSC said the increase isn't statistically significant.

Heads and faces were the most commonly harmed body region, accounting for 45% of the toy-related injuries, the CPSC said.

Serious injuries were also more common among certain age groups: The youngest of children were more likely to go to the hospital.

Among children aged 4 and younger, hospitals treated a rate of 454 per 100,000 children for a toy-related injury in 2023, which is the second-highest year on record since 2016.

That compares to 284 toy-related injuries per 100,000 children aged 14 and younger.

What toys are causing injuries?

Nomotorized scooters were the leading toy involved in injuries among specifically identified toys, accounting for 23% of injuries, the CPSC said.

But water beads have recently emerged as a dangerous toy, causing the death of a 10-month old who ate one in 2023, the CPSC said.

There were around 6,000 injuries related to water beads in 2023, which accounted for 41% of the "not elsewhere classified" toy category, the CPSC said.

Water beads come in a variety of colors and expand in water to the size of a golfball or larger.

When eaten, they expand in the body and can obstruct airways or the intestinal tract, which can cause serious harm and require surgery.

Water beads should be banned because of their safety risks, nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group said in August.

How many children die from toys?

Deaths associated with toys are much rarer.

Information on deaths also isn't complete for 2022 and 2023 due to delays in death certificate reporting, the CPSC said.

Under current estimates, there have been 40 toy-related deaths from 2021 to 2023 for children aged 14 and younger.

In 2023, toys and their causes of death include choking on bouncy balls, crayons and drowning after using a flotating device.