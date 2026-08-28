Thrift shopping is booming again — here's how to find the good stuff without overpaying

Used doesn’t always mean cheap: Compare secondhand prices with current retail and sale prices before assuming you’ve found a bargain.

Inspect before you buy: Ignore the size tag, check actual measurements, and look closely for costly problems like broken zippers, stains, holes, and worn-out soles.

Compare resale sites: Check ThredUp, Poshmark, and Depop, then factor in shipping and fees to make sure you’re actually getting the best deal.

Thrift stores are having another moment.

Secondhand stores and online resale marketplaces are seeing renewed interest, particularly among younger shoppers looking for relief from higher prices in an attempt to stretch their clothing budgets.

But there's an important distinction bargain hunters should remember: Used doesn't automatically mean cheap.

A vintage Levi's jacket that originally landed in a thrift store for $12 might be re-listed online for $75. A pair of sneakers could cost nearly as much used as they do new. And shipping and marketplace fees can turn an apparent bargain into something much less impressive.

So, whether you're walking into Goodwill or scrolling from your couch, here's how to thrift smarter.

Know the price before you go hunting

For consumers, the thrill of thrifting often meets the danger of assuming anything secondhand must be a bargain.

Before buying a recognizable brand that’s doesn’t scream “deal,” spend 30 seconds searching for the same or similar item online. Check the manufacturer's current price as well as what comparable used items are actually selling for.

That's particularly important with brands that routinely go on sale. A used Carhartt shirt priced at $19 isn't impressive if the retailer frequently sells a new one for $29.

Pro tip: Search the exact brand and style number when you can find it on the tag. That's considerably more accurate than searching something generic like "Levi's men's jeans."

Look past the size on the tag

Anyone who has owned clothes for more than a few years knows a medium isn't always a medium.

Sizing can change drastically between brands and eras like 80’s, 90’, and Y2K. Also, it’s fairly common for vintage clothing to shrink or stretch after years of washing and wearing.

When buying online, exact measurements matter much more than the letter or number printed on the tag. For pants, ask for the actual waist, rise, and inseam. For shirts and jackets, chest width and length can save you from an expensive mistake.

Pro tip: Measure a shirt, jacket, and pair of pants you already own that fit perfectly. Save those measurements in your phone and use them as your personal thrift-shopping cheat sheet.

Don't be afraid of the men's (or women's) section

Thrift-store organization isn't an exact science and stuff can get spread all over the store.

A men's vintage sweater might end up in women's clothing. An oversized women's jacket could be exactly what a male shopper is looking for.

The same applies to sizes. People donate clothes that have shrunk, been altered, or were incorrectly sized to begin with.

If you're serious about finding something good, browse beyond the rack that supposedly belongs to you.

Inspect the expensive-to-fix stuff first

A missing button isn't necessarily a deal breaker, but something like a broken zipper on an expensive jacket just might be.

Before buying, get in the habit of inspecting the areas of items that are most likely to hide any problems. Specifically, think about zippers, cuffs, collars, underarms, crotch seams, and the soles of shoes.

Also, I like to hold clothing up to a bright light as it reveals any small holes and stains you might otherwise miss.

And while it sounds a little gross, give it a sniff. Smoke, mildew, and some strong odors can be surprisingly difficult to remove and can be a deal breaker.

Pro tip: Ask yourself whether you'd still buy the item if fixing it added $20 to the price. If the answer is no, put it back.

Shopping vintage online? The big three work very differently

Online resale eliminates the digging-through-racks part of thrifting, but each marketplace has a different personality.

Here are three of the biggest options and where each one shines.

1. ThredUp

ThredUp is best if you want online thrifting to feel like regular shopping. It's also probably the closest of the three to shopping at a conventional online clothing store.

The company describes itself as one of the world's largest online consignment and thrift stores and focuses heavily on women's and children's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It advertises merchandise for as much as 90% below estimated retail prices.

Best for: Shoppers who don't want to negotiate with individual sellers and want to browse a huge, organized secondhand inventory.

Top brands: ThredUp is especially good for shoppers who love J.Crew, LOFT, Banana Republic, Lululemon, Free People, Lilly Pulitzer, and Madewell.

Watch out for: The "estimated retail" discount. A dress displayed as 70% off its estimated original price doesn't necessarily mean it's 70% cheaper than what you'd pay for a comparable dress today.

Money-saving move: Search by the brands you already buy and know exactly how they fit. That way you’ll avoid any weird sizing differences that often comes with brands you’re not super familiar with.

2. Poshmark

Poshmark is best for bargain hunters willing to negotiate and works much more like a giant collection of individual closets.

Sellers photograph and list their own merchandise, and buyers can either purchase at the listed price or make an offer. Poshmark says its community has more than 130 million registered users in the U.S. and Canada and has sold more than 350 million items.

The negotiation feature is where savvy shoppers can potentially save. Poshmark allows private offers and counteroffers, and shoppers buying multiple items from the same seller can create a bundle, which can also reduce shipping costs.

Best for: Specific brands, shoes, handbags, jeans, and other items where you know exactly what you're looking for.

Top brands: They’re known for Coach, Lululemon, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Nike, Michael Kors, Free People, Zara, and Levi’s.

Watch out for: Returns are pretty limited when shopping on Poshmark. For example, most purchases are considered final sale except if the seller is at fault for an inaccurate description or quality issue. So don't assume you can return something simply because it doesn't fit or you don’t like it.

Money-saving move: Don't immediately hit "Buy Now." Always like the item first or make a reasonable offer. Poshmark sellers can send discounts to people who have liked their listings, and price drops can trigger notifications.

3. Depop

Depop is best for vintage, unusual pieces and for those who like to hunt for the popular trends. It feels less like an online thrift store and more like thrifting crossed with your social media feed.

The peer-to-peer marketplace has become particularly associated with vintage clothing, streetwear, Y2K styles, and one-of-a-kind pieces. Depop says it now has more than 56 million registered users.

Similar to eBay, sellers list and ship all their own merchandise. As a shopper, you can easily message sellers with specific questions and make purchases directly through the platform. Depop says U.S. sellers currently don't pay a selling fee, although payment-processing charges still apply; U.S. buyers can face a marketplace fee of up to 5% of the item's price plus a fixed amount of up to $1.

Best for: Shoppers looking for vintage fashion, unusual pieces and styles that aren't hanging on every mall rack.

Top brands: Look specifically for Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Carhartt, Dickies, Dr. Martens, Levi’s, Nike, Patagonia, Ralph Lauren, Supreme, and The North Face.

Watch out for: "Vintage" can be used pretty loosely online. A seller describing something as vintage doesn't necessarily make it rare or valuable.

Money-saving move: Search the item's brand and description on other resale platforms before buying. That $80 "rare vintage" sweatshirt may be sitting on Poshmark for $35.

Search resale sites before buying new

Here's where secondhand shopping can become genuinely useful even if you don't consider yourself a thrift shopper. Before buying something new, run the exact item through Poshmark, Depop and ThredUp.

This works particularly well for clothes people frequently buy and barely wear. Stuff like special-occasion dresses, jackets, premium denim, children's clothing, and trendy pieces that may have spent more time in someone's closet than on their body.

You stand a great chance of finding the exact item you were about to buy new for considerably less.

Which online resale site should you use?

If you want the simplest experience, start with ThredUp. If you're hunting for a particular brand or item and enjoy negotiating, try Poshmark. If you're after vintage, streetwear, or something unusual, Depop is probably the most interesting place to dig.

But don't limit yourself to one. The beauty of online thrifting is that comparison shopping takes seconds. Search the same item across several platforms, factor in shipping and fees, check the measurements and inspect the photos carefully.

Because the goal isn't simply to buy something used, it's to buy something you'll actually wear for a price significantly less than retail.