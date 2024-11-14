Thousands of bed rails recalled after one death

Medical King is recalling about 222,000 adult portable bed rails after one death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns the bed rails pose a serious entrapment hazard.

When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Medical King has received one report of a death involving the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights, model number 7007. In November 2023, at a residential care facility in South Carolina, a 66-year-old man died after becoming entrapped between his mattress and the bed rail.

This recall involves the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights (model numbers 7007 and 7057) and the Bed Assist Rail Without Legs (model number 7037).

The Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights is made of black or white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. The Bed Assist Rail Without Legs is made of silver metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle and a black fabric pouch. There are no model numbers or brand-specific labels on the recalled bed rails.

Medical King sold about 222,000 of the recalled bed rails from January 2020 through March 2024 for about $40. The recalled bed rails were sold online via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target Plus, eBay, Kohls.com and medicalkingusa.com. They were manufactured in China.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medical King for a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, depending on the model.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.