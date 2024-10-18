Textron Specialized Vehicles expands recall of Arctic Cat and Tracker

Textron Specialized Vehicles has added nearly 7,000 vehicles to its recall of Arctic Cat and Tracker Side-by-Side recreational off-highway vehicles because of the risk of a crash. The vehicle can move when on an incline and “park” is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away.

This recall involves all model years 2022, 2023 and 2024 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew and all model year 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles.

The two-seat and four-seat vehicles were sold in various colors. The Arctic Cats have a “Prowler Pro” decal on the front hood and the Tracker Off Road vehicles have an “800SX” decal just outside the driver and passage doors.

The Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from May 2022 through August 2023 for between $14,400 and $21,000. The Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Tracker dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2024 for between $14,400 and $21,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to schedule a free repair. The repair kit will include a new shift cable bracket, shift sensor, and a decal to be placed at the dash display.

The new shift sensor will allow the dash to display an "E" for shift error if “park” on the vehicle is not fully engaged. Customers will be directly notified to bring their vehicle to an authorized dealership to have the kit added at no cost. Textron is contacting all known purchasers directly.