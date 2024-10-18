ATV Recalls

Textron Specialized Vehicles of Augusta, Ga., is recalling about 2,300 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation. This can result in a sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

The firm has received five reports of fuses blowing while a vehicle was in use. No accidents or injuries have been reported.

The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray, and fossil (tan).

The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, STRATA Camo, and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the front right-hand frame tube beside the right-hand shock.

A list of the VIN number ranges for the recalled ATVs may be found here.

The Arctic Cat Alterra was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from July 2021, through May 2022. The Tracker 600 was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Tracker dealers nationwide from July 2021, through May 2022.

The recalled ATVs sold for between $7,400 to $10,400.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free repair. Textron will send consumers instructions, along with a replacement 20 Amp fuse and a new label for the fuse box.

Consumers may also bring the vehicle to an authorized repair shop or dealer to have the repair performed free of charge. Textron is contacting all known purchasers.

Consumers may contact Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at (888) 525-6040 from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at jcook03@textron.com, or online for more information.