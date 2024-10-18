ATV Recalls

Write a review
Textron Specialized Vehicles has added nearly 7,000 vehicles to its recall of Arctic Cat and Tracker Side-by-Side recreational off-highway vehicles because of the risk of a crash. The vehicle can move when on an incline and “park” is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away.

This recall involves all model years 2022, 2023 and 2024 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew and all model year 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew...

      Textron Specialized Vehicles recalls ATVs

      The vehicle may suddenly lose engine power and headlights

      Textron Specialized Vehicles of Augusta, Ga., is recalling about 2,300 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation. This can result in a sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

      The firm has received five reports of fuses blowing while a vehicle was in use. No accidents or injuries have been reported.

      The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray, and fossil (tan).

      The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, STRATA Camo, and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the front right-hand frame tube beside the right-hand shock.

      A list of the VIN number ranges for the recalled ATVs may be found here.

      The Arctic Cat Alterra was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from July 2021, through May 2022. The Tracker 600 was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Tracker dealers nationwide from July 2021, through May 2022.

      The recalled ATVs sold for between $7,400 to $10,400.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free repair. Textron will send consumers instructions, along with a replacement 20 Amp fuse and a new label for the fuse box.

      Consumers may also bring the vehicle to an authorized repair shop or dealer to have the repair performed free of charge. Textron is contacting all known purchasers.

      Consumers may contact Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at (888) 525-6040 from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at jcook03@textron.com, or online for more information. 

      Segway Powersports recalls Fugleman UTVs

      The cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat

      Segway Powersports of McKinney, Texas, is recalling about 1,100 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs).

      The cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received ten reports of incidents, including seven incidents involving fire and three incidents with overheating. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) sold in various colors, including white, black, gray, and camo. “FUGLEMAN” decals are printed on the right and left rear side panels. The Segway logo is printed on the hood. The model number is located on the right and left rear side panels next to the Fugleman logo.

      The UTVs, manufactured in China, were sold at Segway Powersports authorized dealers (sellers of off-road vehicles) from November 2021, through May 2022, for between $14,400 and $16,700.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and take them to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair, which includes the installation of larger and additional heat shields.

      The firm has contacted all known purchasers.

      Consumers may contact Segway Powersports toll-free at (877) 628-0202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online for more information.

      Yamaha recalls Kodiak ATVs

      The vehicles are missing the “Maximum Loading Limit” label

      Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. of Cypress, Calif., is recalling about 3,500 model year 2021 and 2022 Kodiak 700 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

      The vehicles are missing the “Maximum Loading Limit” label, which could cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle’s trailer towing and hitch. This increases the chances of a crash and injuries; however, no incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model years 2021 and 2022 Kodiak 700 ATVs, model number YWF700 FWB. KODIAK 700 is printed on the sides of the vehicle and the model number under the seat near the air cleaner.

      The ATVs, manufactured in Japan, were sold at Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020, through April 2022, for between $10,500 and $11,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Yamaha to receive a trailer towing and hitch weight label. The company is mailing the label with application instructions directly to consumers.

      Consumers may also contact an authorized Yamaha ATV dealer to schedule a free label application. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

      Consumers may contact Yamaha online or by phone at (800) 962-7926 for more information.

      Intimidator and Mahindra UTVs recalled

      The throttle cable can freeze at low ambient temperatures

      Intimidator of Batesville, Ark., is recalling about 16,000 Intimidator and Mahindra branded utility vehicles (UTVs).

      The throttle cable can freeze at low ambient temperatures, resulting in a stuck throttle which can cause the brakes to fail to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.

      Additionally, on certain model year 2022 Intimidator GC1Ksthe onboard software does not prevent consumers from exceeding 15 mph when the seatbelt is disengaged, posing a crash hazard.

      The firm has received 393 reports of throttle cables freezing, including four reports of crashes resulting in bruises. There were no incidents of excess speed when the seatbelt is disengaged.

      This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, and GC1K utility vehicles (UTVs) sold in a variety of colors.

      “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels.

      The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat.

      A list of the recalled vehicles may be found here.

      The UTVs, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Intimidator and Mahindra authorized dealers nationwide from August 2013 through February 2022 for between $11,000 and $21,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Intimidator or Mahindra authorized dealer to schedule a free repair and to receive a software update/fix for the speed limiter.

      Consumers may contact Intimidator toll-free at (855) 307-0933 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT), Monday through Friday or online depending on their model’s brand at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/ or www.intimidatorutv.com and click on “Recall Info” near the bottom of the page, www.mahindrausa.com/--recall-notices or www.mahindrausa.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Yamaha recalls Wolverine RMAX Off-Road vehicles that could explode or catch fire

      The company cites damage to the vehicles' fuel tank as the potential cause

      Yamaha Motor Corporation USA is recalling 4,130 Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicles because they may have a damaged fuel tank that could cause fuel to leak, posing fire or explosion hazards.

      The company received two reports of the fuel tanks being assembled incorrectly, but no incidents of fuel leaks or injuries were reported. The following model numbers and vehicles are affected by the recall:

      • YXF10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 4 SE)
      • YXF10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 4 LE)
      • YXF10WPAMS (Wolverine RMAX 4)
      • YXE10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 2 SE)
      • YXE10WPAMS/YXE10WPAMW (Wolverine RMAX 2)
      • YXE10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 2 LE)

      The recalled vehicles were sold in silver, white, black, yellow, gray, and blue colors with the model name "Wolverine RMAX" printed on the right and left sides. Model numbers can be found on the top of the airbox, and a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the vehicle frame behind the left rear wheel.

      VIN numbers included in the recall range from ***AN44Y***101342 ***AN39Y***102877, with the VIN range being sequential in the last six digits from 101342 to 102877.  

      The vehicles were sold at Yamaha side by side dealers nationwide from February 2021, through July 2021, for between $22,700 and $26,700.

      What to do

      Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly. 

      Consumers can contact Yamaha Motor Corporation USA online or by phone at 800-889-2624 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

      Polaris recalls RZR recreational off-road vehicles

      An incorrectly routed battery cable can contact the prop shaft

      Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 1,200 model year 2022 RZR Pro R 4 Premium and RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate recreational off-road vehicles.

      An incorrectly routed battery cable can contact the prop shaft during use. This can result in an electrical short that increases the risk of a fire.

      The firm has received one report of a vehicle losing power after start up. No injuries or fires have been reported.

      This recall involves certain VINs of model year 2022 RZR Pro R 4 Premium and Ultimate vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in black, blue, and lime in a four-seat configuration.

      POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

      The off-road vehicles, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2021, through April 2022, for between $39,000 and $45,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. The dealer will re-route the battery cable and, if needed, replace it free of charge.

      Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

      Consumers may contact Polaris online or by phone at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday to check if their vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

      EGL Motor recalls EGL and ACE-branded youth ATVs

      The ATVs fail to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard

      EGL Motor of El Monte, Calif., is recalling about 500 EGL and ACE-branded youth all-terrain vehicles.

      The ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory safety standard.

      The B125 ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older.

      For the Madix 110, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle. In addition, the handlebars on both ATVs pose a laceration hazard if the rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed, such as in a crash.

      ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries are reported.

      The recall involves EGL and ACE-branded Youth ATVs, models MADIX 110 and B125. The vehicles were sold in various colors, including orange, red, blue, pink, and green. They were marketed for children aged 10 and older.

      The name of the vehicle is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into a metal plate located on the left side of the ATV, under the rear body.

      The phrase “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is printed on a label located under the model number plate.

      The ATVs, manufactured in China, were sold at AWL Distribution, BV Powersports, and other authorized dealerships nationwide from May 2020, through September 2020, for between $550 and $670.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to make an appointment for a free repair from an authorized repair shop. Reflectors, headlights, and a chest protector will be installed on the ATVs. EGL will also repair the parking brake, speed capability, and spark arrestor.

      Consumers may contact EGL Motor toll-free at (866) 496-9919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at service@eglmotor.us, or online for more information.

      Honda recalls Talon ROVs

      The engine may fail, resulting in a loss of control

      American Honda Motor Co. of Timmonsville, S.C., is recalling about 32,000 Honda Talon 1000 recreational offroad vehicles (ROVs).

      The vehicle’s intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure.

      This could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

      The firm has received 16 reports of loose intake funnel band screws entering the engine, resulting in engine damage/failure. Honda has received one report of a loss of control, resulting in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.

      This recall involves model year 2019 – 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in various colors, including red, blue, green, gray, and yellow.

      “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides, and rear of each vehicle. “Talon” is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number is stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender.

      The VIN range for affected Talon 1000s may be found here.

      The ROVs, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from March 2019, through January 2022, for between $20,000 and $27,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (866) 784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the company's website here for more information.

      BRP recalls ATVs

      The speedometer may display half of the vehicle’s true speed

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wisc., is recalling about 1,300 model year 2022 Can-Am Outlander ATVs.

      The speedometer can display half of the vehicle’s true speed, which can result in loss of control and increase the risk of a crash.

      The company has received two reports of the speedometer not displaying the correct speed. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450, 450 Max, 570, and 570 Max model ATVs sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel.

      The following models are included in the recall:

      Model Year       Model Name

      • MY 2022           Can-Am OUTLANDER 450
      • MY 2022           Can-Am OUTLANDER 570
      • MY 2022           Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 450
      • MY 2022           Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 570

      The ATVs, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Can-Am dealers nationwide from July 2021, through November 2021, for between $6,700 and $7,700.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to update the engine control module.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday or online here for more information.

      Maxtrade recalls ATVs

      The ATVs fail to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard

      Maxtrade of Carrollton, Texas, is recalling about 141,000 Youth Coolster Mountopz All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

      The ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Maxtrade’s Coolster Mountopz ATVs, models 3050-B, 3050-C, 3125-B2, 3125-CX-2, 3125-CX-3, 3125-XR8-U2, 3150-CXC, 3150-DX-4, 3175-S2, and 3175-U.

      The vehicles, intended for use by children aged 6 and older depending on the model, were sold in various colors. Coolster is stamped on the handlebar and the model number is printed in the center of the rear axle.

      The ATVs, manufactured in China, were sold at Maxtrade dealers nationwide, including ABC Bikes & Toys & Motorcycles, Affordable Excitement, All Star Scooters, ATV Wholesale Outlet, Dallas Power Sports, Dirt Cheap Motorsports, Mopeds & More, Mooney Motorsports, Rebel Racing, Rock City Cycles, Sooner Cycles, and Upstate Cycle. They were also sold online at www.Amazon.com, www.Familygocarts.com, www.Killermotorsports.com, www.Superiorpowersports.com, www.Walmart.com, and www.Youthmotorsports.com from January 2007, through January 2021, for between $370 and $1,100.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Maxtrade for a free repair from an authorized repair shop. Maxtrade is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Maxtrade toll-free at (866) 236-8993 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT), by email at Coolster.info@gmail.com, or online at www.coolster.com. Consumers can click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the company's webpage for more information.

      EGL Motor recalls youth all-terrain vehicles

      The vehicles do not meet federal mandatory ATV safety standards

      EGL Motor of El Monte, Calif., is recalling about 2,900 EGL and ACE branded youth all-terrain vehicles.

      The vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard.

      Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries.

      The handlebars could pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed, such as in a crash. Additionally, the parking brake does not prevent the movement of the vehicle at the minimum required steepness.

      ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children. The recall involves EGL and ACE branded Youth ATVs, models MADIX 125 and D110. No incidents or injuries are reported.

      The name of the vehicle is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The ATVs were sold as either Age 12+ or Age 16+.

      The ATVs have a label under the model number, stating: “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

      The ATVs, manufactured in China, were sold at Triple J Import, AWL Distribution, D & M Motorsports, and other authorized dealerships nationwide from July 2020, through March 2021, for between $650 and $850.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to make an appointment for a no-cost full repair from an authorized repair shop.

      Consumers may contact EGL Motor toll-free at (866) 496-9919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at service@eglmotor.us, or online at http://www.eglmotor.us/recall.html or www.eglmotor.us. Consumers can click on “RECALL” at the top of the company's webpages for more information.

      Polaris recalls youth all-terrain vehicles

      The inner layer of the fuel line can leak, posing a fire hazard

      Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 1,100 Outlaw 110 EFI Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The inner layer of the fuel line can leak, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received two reports of fuel leaks. No fires or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 Outlaw 110 EFI Youth ATVs.

      The recalled ATVs were sold in gray/lime and gray/pink color combinations. “POLARIS” is printed on both sides of the vehicle below the headlights and on both sides of the seat. “Outlaw 110” is printed on both sides of the chassis. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located in the left side wheel well.

      The ATVs, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold by Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2021, through November 2021, for about $3,600.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair -- including the installation of a new fuel line.

      Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles. Polaris will be contacting all registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

      Consumers may contact Polaris at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com. Consumers can click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the company's webpage for more information. They can also visit www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ and enter the vehicle identification number “VIN” to see if the vehicle is included in any recalls.

      CRT Motor recalls youth all-terrain vehicles

      The ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements

      CRT Motor of City of Industry, Calif., is recalling about 100 CRT Motor Youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

      The vehicles do not meet mandatory safety requirements. Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries.

      In addition, the handlebars could pose a laceration hazard if the rider’s body or head hit the handlebars at a high rate of speed, such as in a crash.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      The recall involves CRT Motor’s youth ATVs, models DF125AVA and DF125AVB. The vehicles are black, blue, green, green camouflage, pink camouflage, red, and yellow. The model number is located on the VIN plate at the lower section of the front of the frame.

      The ATVs, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Motorsports Planet stores nationwide from April 2021, through August 2021, for about $200.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact CRT Motor for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact CRT Motor collect at (626) 822-1129 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.crtmoto.com. Consumers can click on “Recall” at the top of the company's webpage for more information.

      Luyuan recalls youth All-Terrain Vehicles

      The vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory safety standard

      Luyuan of City of Industry, Calif., is recalling about 6,800 Luyuan youth All-Terrain Vehicles.

      The vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory safety standard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Luyuan’s youth ATVs sold from August 2018, through August 2020, and intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising.

      They were also marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months of age and on Walmart.com to children age 5 years.

      The model numbers include LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I.

      The model number is printed on the hang tag and the brand name is printed on a sticker on the plastic body. The ATVs may have a label on the front frame, stating: “This ATV is subject to LUYUAN INC’s ACTION PLAN approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 7, 2009” or a label on the motor stating: “IMPORTED BY LUYUAN, INC.”

      Some of these ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding. The ATVs were sold in various colors.

      The ATVs, manufactured in China, were sold at Luyuan dealers nationwide, including Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, ATV Distributors, Four Seasons Power Sports, Mefast Wholesale, Toomey Tools, Steward Auto, A&S Auto, and Bounce it Off Motorsports, Go-bowen, Powersportsmax and Smokers Alley 2. The ATVs were also sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, FamilyGoKarts.com, BigToysGreenCountry.com, Bigtoysusa.com and SaferWholesale.com from August 2018, through August 2020, for between $450 and $550.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Luyuan for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

      Consumers may contact Luyuan toll-free at (855) 663-2121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at luyuanusa@gmail.com, or online at www.luyuancn.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

