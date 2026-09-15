Temu's return policy has some unusual rules — here's how to avoid paying to send stuff back

Most Temu purchases can be returned within 90 days , but some electronics have shorter 45- or 60-day windows and several product categories are excluded.

Your first return from each order is free. If you make another separate return from that same order later, you could end up paying return shipping.

Don't throw away those clear plastic Temu bags. Keeping each item with its barcode packaging can make sorting out a multi-item return much easier.

One of Temu's biggest attractions is that you can buy an awful lot of stuff without spending an awful lot of money, helping turn it into an online shopping giant with tens of billions of dollars in estimated annual sales.

But what happens when the $12 shoes don't fit, the $8 gadget looks nothing like the picture, or half of your 15-item order needs to go back?

That's where Temu's return policy gets quite interesting.

I've dug into Temu's return policy firsthand, making my own returns and talking with frequent Temu shoppers along the way as part of my ongoing look at retailer return policies. The good news is that Temu's return window is actually pretty generous — as long as you know about a few important quirks.

You generally get 90 days — but check electronics

Temu says almost all items are eligible for a return and refund within 90 days of the purchase date.

Notice that wording. It's the purchase date, not necessarily the day the package arrives at your house.

There are also some return exceptions worth knowing:

Clothing that's been worn, washed, or damaged after delivery

Clothing that's had tags or hygiene stickers removed

Groceries and food products

Health and personal-care products

Certain customized products

Free gifts that came with your purchase

And don't automatically assume you've got 90 days with electronics. Temu says the return window on most electronics can be 45, 60, or 90 days depending on the seller.

Pro tip: The moment an electronic item arrives, check its specific return deadline in your order details. Don't stick it in a closet assuming you have three months to decide.

The first return from every order is free

Here's the Temu rule I think every shopper should know. The first return from each order is free, then you’ll be hit with a $7.99 fee for any subsequent return from the same order.

So, let's say you order six items. A shirt doesn't fit, so you immediately send it back using your free return.

Two weeks later, you finally try the shoes on and discover they're very uncomfortable. Now you're making another return from the same original order, and you’ll be hit with a $7.99 fee.

The smarter move when possible is to inspect and try on everything from the order before initiating your first return, then bundle everything you don't want into that free return.

Pro tip: Create a temporary "Temu return box" when an order arrives. Put anything you're unsure about in it and give yourself a few days to inspect the entire order before initiating your free return. Just don't wait so long that you forget about the deadline.

Don't throw away those little plastic bags

Normally I'm all for getting shipping packaging out of the house as quickly as possible. With Temu, you’ll want to wait.

Many products arrive in individual clear plastic bags with barcode labels identifying the merchandise. But what happens when you’re trying stuff on and suddenly can't remember which bag belongs to which product?

A frequent Temu shopper who contacted me gave me a great solution.

When trying on clothing, put each item directly back into the bag it came in until you're positive you're keeping it. That keeps the barcode and item together.

If you lost the plastic bag for an item you want to return, use a Ziploc bag and simply write the item number on it with a Sharpie. You can find the item number on your invoice or from the Temu website.

Pro tip: If you're making a large order, take a quick photo of the items next to their labeled bags before trying everything on. It could save you from playing a very annoying game of "Which bag did this come in?" later.

You don't necessarily need the original box

Already recycled that orange Temu package? Don't panic.

When I researched the policy, Temu told me shoppers can use other suitable packaging capable of holding the items they're returning.

So you generally don't need to preserve the original outer shipping box just in case.

The individual product packaging, however, is worth hanging onto until you've decided what you're keeping.

And there's another important packaging warning: Don't simply mail merchandise back to the sender address printed on the package that arrived at your house. Initiate the return through your Temu account and use the return instructions and label Temu provides.

Starting a return starts another clock

The 90-day window isn't the only deadline you need to know.

Once you submit your return request, Temu says you have 14 days to send the package back.

So don't initiate a return and leave the box sitting by your front door for the next month or your return might be cancelled. Start the process when you're actually prepared to package everything and drop it off.

Wait until you've located everything you're sending back, matched it with its packaging, and know when you'll be able to drop off the package.

Temu might tell you to keep the item

Here's one of the stranger things that can happen during a Temu return.

Sometimes you may request a refund and discover Temu doesn't actually want the merchandise back.

Temu's own return instructions acknowledge this possibility. If no return is required, shoppers can simply choose their refund method and submit the request.

I've found this is most likely to make economic sense with inexpensive merchandise where processing and shipping a return could cost more than the item is worth.

But don't count on it. Temu decides whether an item needs to be returned.

Pro tip: Always start the legitimate return process before assuming Temu won't want something back. If the app tells you no return is necessary, great. Don't simply keep an unwanted item and expect a refund.

Temu credit can get you your refund faster

When you're owed a refund, you may be given a choice between money returned to your original payment method and a Temu credit balance.

If you're definitely going to shop at Temu again, the credit can be the much faster option.

When I've tested Temu returns myself, refunds to my original payment methods were fairly quick. But Temu warns that processing back to the original payment method can take longer depending on the financial institution.

Temu credit avoids much of that waiting but there's an obvious downside. You're turning your refund into money that can only be spent at Temu.

Pro tip: Don't choose Temu credit just because it's faster unless you're certain you'll shop there again. Getting $40 back quickly isn't much of a win if it encourages you to make another $80 order you weren't planning to make.

Be especially careful buying bulky items

A $6 shirt is one thing. A piece of furniture or heavy piece of exercise equipment is another.

Large or unusually heavy merchandise can create more complicated return logistics, so I'd think twice before buying something from Temu that would be expensive or difficult to package and ship if it doesn't work out.

Before ordering, ask yourself one question: Would I still buy this if returning it turned into a hassle?

If the answer is no, compare the price with another retailer that offers an easier return process, such as IKEA, when ordering furniture.

Saving $30 upfront doesn't look nearly as attractive when you've got a 60-pound box sitting in your garage that you don't want.

The smartest Temu return happens before you order

My biggest takeaway after digging through Temu's return policy is actually about how you shop.

With clothing, don't trust the product photo alone. Check fabric composition, measurements, and customer photos.

With shoes, study the size chart rather than assuming your normal U.S. size will fit.

With expensive or bulky merchandise, compare not only the purchase price but also how difficult the item would be to return.

And when a big Temu order lands on your doorstep, don't immediately toss all the packaging. Try everything and always keep anything questionable with its labeled bag.

Because with Temu, the difference between a free return and a frustrating one can come down to what you do before you ever print the return label.